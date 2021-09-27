- Positive market sentiment boosts the commodity-linked loonie.
- WTI trades above $75.00 for the first time in two months, which benefits the CAD.
- US Durable good orders came better than expected, rose by 1.8%.
- NY Fed’s President Williams said: "Substantial further progress in inflation has been achieved. "
Earlier during the Asian session, the USD/CAD dipped to 1.2610 nearby the psychological 1.2600. However, as the New York session began, it is trimming losses trading at 1.2622, down 0.24% at the time of writing.
The market sentiment is in risk-on mode. The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, the so-called safe-haven currencies, are down. European stock indices closed in the green. Across the pond, the Dow Jones is up 0.47%, while the S&P 500 and the heavy-tech Nasdaq are down 0.17% and 0.97%, respectively.
Meanwhile, oil prices keep trading higher, boosting the crude oil export-based Canadian economy. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) is rallying at fresh two-month highs, up 2.05%, currently at $75.35, weighing on the USD/CAD pair.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of a basket of six currencies against the buck, is steady up 0.08%, sitting at 93.35.
US Durable Good Orders for August smashed July’s reading
The US Census Bureau revealed that the Durable Good Orders for August increased by 1.8% against the 0.5% in July’s reading. The demand for durable goods has expanded even as capacity shortages and supply chain disruptions frustrate factory productions efforts.
Further, new orders excluding defense rose by 2.4% against a drop to -0.5% expected.
On Monday, the New York’s Fed President John C. Williams hit the wires. He said that “It’s clear that we have made substantial further progress on achieving our[Fed’s] inflation goal.” Further, he commented that he expects inflation to come back down to around 2% in 2022. Regarding the labor market, he added, “there has also been very good progress toward maximum employment,” but remarked that there is still a long way to reach maximum employment.
Later during the American session, Fed’s Governor Lael Brainard will cross the wires
KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2622
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2665
|Daily SMA50
|1.2619
|Daily SMA100
|1.2431
|Daily SMA200
|1.2524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2731
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2641
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2896
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2634
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2708
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2764
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2798
