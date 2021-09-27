Positive market sentiment boosts the commodity-linked loonie.

WTI trades above $75.00 for the first time in two months, which benefits the CAD.

US Durable good orders came better than expected, rose by 1.8%.

NY Fed’s President Williams said: "Substantial further progress in inflation has been achieved. "

Earlier during the Asian session, the USD/CAD dipped to 1.2610 nearby the psychological 1.2600. However, as the New York session began, it is trimming losses trading at 1.2622, down 0.24% at the time of writing.

The market sentiment is in risk-on mode. The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, the so-called safe-haven currencies, are down. European stock indices closed in the green. Across the pond, the Dow Jones is up 0.47%, while the S&P 500 and the heavy-tech Nasdaq are down 0.17% and 0.97%, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil prices keep trading higher, boosting the crude oil export-based Canadian economy. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) is rallying at fresh two-month highs, up 2.05%, currently at $75.35, weighing on the USD/CAD pair.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of a basket of six currencies against the buck, is steady up 0.08%, sitting at 93.35.

US Durable Good Orders for August smashed July’s reading

The US Census Bureau revealed that the Durable Good Orders for August increased by 1.8% against the 0.5% in July’s reading. The demand for durable goods has expanded even as capacity shortages and supply chain disruptions frustrate factory productions efforts.

Further, new orders excluding defense rose by 2.4% against a drop to -0.5% expected.

On Monday, the New York’s Fed President John C. Williams hit the wires. He said that “It’s clear that we have made substantial further progress on achieving our[Fed’s] inflation goal.” Further, he commented that he expects inflation to come back down to around 2% in 2022. Regarding the labor market, he added, “there has also been very good progress toward maximum employment,” but remarked that there is still a long way to reach maximum employment.

Later during the American session, Fed’s Governor Lael Brainard will cross the wires

KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.2622 Today Daily Change -0.0030 Today Daily Change % -0.24 Today daily open 1.2652 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2665 Daily SMA50 1.2619 Daily SMA100 1.2431 Daily SMA200 1.2524 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2731 Previous Daily Low 1.2641 Previous Weekly High 1.2896 Previous Weekly Low 1.2634 Previous Monthly High 1.2949 Previous Monthly Low 1.2453 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2675 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2696 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2618 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2585 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2529 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2708 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2764 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2798



