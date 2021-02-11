USD/ZAR tumbles to 5-week lows and approaches 14.60

- USD/ZAR drops to fresh multi-week lows near 14.60.
- Manufacturing Production contracted 0.1% MoM in December.
- President C.Ramaphosa will speak on the SOTN later on Thursday.
The South African rand gains further traction and drags USD/ZAR to fresh multi-week lows in the vicinity of 14.60 on Thursday.
USD/ZAR now looks to politics
USD/ZAR quickly leaves behind Wednesday’s uptick and resumes the downtrend with the initial target at the 14.60 region. The pair, in the meantime, trades on the defensive for the fifth consecutive week so far, as the better tone in the risk complex in combination with higher commodity prices and dollar weakness all plays in favour of a stronger rand.
Also supporting the upside momentum in ZAR, data released earlier today showed the Manufacturing Production contracted 0.1% MoM in December, bettering estimates and tempering November’s 1.3% drop. In addition, Mining Production reversed the previous sharp contraction (9.4%) and expanded at a monthly 0.1% in the last month of 2020. Gold Production contracted 0.9% from a year earlier, also bettering the 6.4% drop from the previous reading.
In the meantime, investors are expected to closely follow the State Of The Nation speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa later on Thursday, with the centre of attention on the vaccine rollout, programmes oriented to help the economy and the always-thorny issue surrounding electricity shortages, namely Eskom.
USD/ZAR levels to consider
As of writing spot is retreating 0.76% at 14.6304 and faces the next support at 14.5050 (2021 low Jan.4) seconded by 14.2729 (low Jan.23 2020) and then 13.9311 (2020 low Jan.2). On the flip side, a break above 14.9886 (55-day SMA) would open the door to 15.3775 (high Jan.28) and finally 15.6609 (2021 high Jan.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD zooms on 1.2150 after weak US jobless claims
EUR/USD trades near 1.2150, a new weekly high, as the market mood remains upbeat. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and hopes about US stimulus are behind the optimism. US jobless claims missed estimates with 793,000.
GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs
GBP/USD has been trading above 1.38, near the 34-month highs. Optimism about the UK's vaccination campaign, US stimulus and support from the Fed keep the currency pair bid.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on bounce from 200-hour SMA
Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from 200-hour SMA, around the $1834-33 region, albeit lacked follow-through. Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for aggressive traders.
Dogecoin is on the verge of a massive 20% move
Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week but has settled down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset has been trading sideways and awaits a potential 20% move to the upside if bulls can remain in control.
US Dollar Index: A breakdown of 90.00 is still likely
DXY’s decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.