USD/ZAR to target 16.50 given the lack of rand-positive domestic catalysts – Credit Suisse

“Last week’s break in USD/ZAR to levels above the previous year-to-date high (from January) leaves markets with no obvious resistance level (on the upside) other than the high in late October 2020 of close to 16.50. Meanwhile, USD/ZAR currently sits well-above important technical levels such as its 200-day moving average.”

“Local developments in South Africa are unlikely to prevent further USD/ZAR gains in case the USD pushes higher. FX markets have until now largely ignored the most notable local events recently.”

“We see a case for changes in rate differentials to continue to favour the USD relative to other major G10 currencies such as the EUR and the JPY. A downward trend in EUR/USD has historically been associated with a rally in the USD against most EM high-yielders, including ZAR.”

Economists at Credit Suisse raise their USD/ZAR target to 16.50 (from a target range of 14.70-15.30). Short-term constructive views on the USD and lack of obvious rand-positive domestic catalysts suggest that the risk to USD/ZAR remains skewed on the upside, in their view.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.