USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Struggles to carry the bounce off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/ZAR seesaws in a choppy range between 17.15 and 17.22.
  • 21-day EMA guards the immediate upside above 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
  • February month high can lure the bears below 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement.

USD/ZAR takes rounds to 17.18 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair fails to extend the pullback from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February-April upside. The reason is 21-day EMA that guards the pair’s immediate rise.

As a result, the quote’s declines to 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 17.00 become well anticipated. However, June 10 high of 16.67 might offer an intermediate halt before dragging the quote back to 16.46 mark comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

In a case where the bears dominate past-16.46, the February month top close to $15.85 will return to the charts.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 21-day EMA, at 17.27 now, can propel the quote towards May 29 high near 17.67. Though, April 30 bottom close to 18.00 could challenge the bulls afterward.

USD/ZAR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.1842
Today Daily Change -0.0111
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 17.1953
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.1749
Daily SMA50 18.0045
Daily SMA100 17.0902
Daily SMA200 15.8717
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.3007
Previous Daily Low 17.0781
Previous Weekly High 17.3044
Previous Weekly Low 16.3363
Previous Monthly High 18.9592
Previous Monthly Low 17.2921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.1379
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.0441
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.082
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.9688
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.8594
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.3046
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.414
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.5272

 

 

