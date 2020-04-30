USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Struggles near 2-1/2 week, finds some support ahead of 18.00 mark

- USD/ZAR remained under some selling pressure for the fourth straight day.
- The heavily offered tone around the USD kept exerting downward pressure.
- The S&P cut SA’s rating further into junk grade but failed to lend any support.
The USD/ZAR pair dropped to 2-1/2-week lows on Thursday, though now seems to have found some support near the 18.00 round-figure mark.
The pair extended its recent sharp pullback from the vicinity of record highs set earlier this month – levels beyond the 19.00 mark – and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the fourth straight session on Thursday.
The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the fact that a number of major economies across the world have been preparing to reopen their economies and encouraging early results from a COVID-19 treatment trial.
This comes on the back of Wednesday's awful US GDP estimates for the first quarter of 2020 and the Fed's dovish message, showing readiness to ease monetary policy further, which led to sustained selling around the US dollar.
The upbeat market mood, coupled with a broad-based USD weakness overshadowed the pessimism over the imminent exclusion of South Africa's government bonds from the World Government Bond Index and kept exerting bearish pressure on the USD/ZAR.
Adding to this, a jump in yields on the country’s debt seemed to have drawn a lot of attention from investors looking for higher returns. This, in turn, provided an additional boost to the ZAR and contributed to the pair's ongoing downfall.
Meanwhile, bulls failed to gain any meaningful respite after the global rating agency S&P lowered South Africa's sovereign credit rating further into non-investment grade, or junk, citing the impact of the coronavirus on the already struggling economy.
However, slightly oversold conditions on intraday charts might help limit further losses, at least for the time being, as market participants now look forward to the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims for some meaningful trading opportunities.
USD/ZAR 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/ZAR
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.1115
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0339
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|18.1454
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.6114
|Daily SMA50
|17.2944
|Daily SMA100
|15.8956
|Daily SMA200
|15.3893
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.681
|Previous Daily Low
|18.1074
|Previous Weekly High
|19.2222
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.661
|Previous Monthly High
|18.0895
|Previous Monthly Low
|15.2132
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.3266
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.4619
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.9416
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.7377
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.368
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.5151
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.8849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.0887
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
