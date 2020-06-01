USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Snaps two-day winning streaks to slip below 17.50

- USD/ZAR again reverses from 17.67, needs to mention about 50-day EMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
- A month-old support line, 100-day EMA lure the bears.
- Bearish MACD keeps the buyers away unless breaking a five-week-old resistance line.
While extending its pullback from 17.67, USD/ZAR declines to 17.44, down 0.62% on a day, during the pre-European session on Monday.
The pair’s recent weakness joins the bearish MACD signals to aim for 50% Fibonacci retracement of March-April upside, around 17.30.
However, a confluence of 100-day EMA and a falling trend line from April 30, around 17.15/10, could challenge the sellers afterward.
On the upside, the pair’s break above 17.67 pushes it towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 50-day EMA, near 17.78/82.
If at all the bulls manage to cross 17.82 on a daily closing basis, a confluence of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and a falling trend line from April 24, surrounding 18.40/35, will be in the spotlight.
USD/ZAR daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.4341
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1105
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63%
|Today daily open
|17.5446
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.1243
|Daily SMA50
|18.2737
|Daily SMA100
|16.7615
|Daily SMA200
|15.7449
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.6665
|Previous Daily Low
|17.419
|Previous Weekly High
|17.7327
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.2921
|Previous Monthly High
|18.9592
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.2921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.572
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.5135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.4202
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.2959
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.1727
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.6677
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.7909
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.9152
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls in control above 1.1100 starting out ECB week
Following the bounce from near 1.1100 in early Asia, EUR/USD has entered a phase of consolidated near 1.1140 region ahead of the European open. Bulls await a fresh impetus for the next push above the 1.1150 mark ahead of Eurozone/ US PMIs.
GBP/USD recedes from three-week top above 1.2400, UK Manufacturing PMI eyed
GBP/USD prints three-day winning streak amid broad US dollar weakness. Calls of further help to British employees add to the upside momentum. Downbeat Brexit headlines confront the UK’s coronavirus optimism. The UK/US PMIs will join qualitative catalysts.
FX Today: USD hit by escalating US riots, risk-on mood; US ISM PMI eyed amid light trading
The US dollar took a beating across the board starting out a new month/ week, as markets breathed a sigh of relief on the US’ softer stance on China. The dollar weakness was also backed by the escalating riots in the US cities, with curfews imposed on major cities.
Gold: Teasing a rectangle breakout, $1750 in sight
Gold bulls gathering pace for the next push higher. The extension of last week’s rally in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the sell-off in the US dollar across the board, in the wake of US-China trade war relief and escalating US riots.
WTI: Overbought RSI challenges the bulls above $35.50
WTI seesaws around 7-week-old resistance line, retreats from highest since March 11. A short-term ascending trend line on the bears’ radars during the pullback. 100-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement together offers strong upside barrier.