USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Snaps two-day winning streaks to slip below 17.50

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/ZAR again reverses from 17.67, needs to mention about 50-day EMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
  • A month-old support line, 100-day EMA lure the bears.
  • Bearish MACD keeps the buyers away unless breaking a five-week-old resistance line.

While extending its pullback from 17.67, USD/ZAR declines to 17.44, down 0.62% on a day, during the pre-European session on Monday.

The pair’s recent weakness joins the bearish MACD signals to aim for 50% Fibonacci retracement of March-April upside, around 17.30.

However, a confluence of 100-day EMA and a falling trend line from April 30, around 17.15/10, could challenge the sellers afterward.

On the upside, the pair’s break above 17.67 pushes it towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 50-day EMA, near 17.78/82.

If at all the bulls manage to cross 17.82 on a daily closing basis, a confluence of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and a falling trend line from April 24, surrounding 18.40/35, will be in the spotlight.

USD/ZAR daily chart

Trend: Sideways

 

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.4341
Today Daily Change -0.1105
Today Daily Change % -0.63%
Today daily open 17.5446
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.1243
Daily SMA50 18.2737
Daily SMA100 16.7615
Daily SMA200 15.7449
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.6665
Previous Daily Low 17.419
Previous Weekly High 17.7327
Previous Weekly Low 17.2921
Previous Monthly High 18.9592
Previous Monthly Low 17.2921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.572
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.5135
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.4202
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.2959
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.1727
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.6677
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.7909
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.9152

 

 

