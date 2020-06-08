USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Refreshes 12-week low under 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/ZAR stays on the back foot under a multi-day low below 16.70.
  • A sustained break below 100-day SMA and the key Fibonacci retracement level keeps the sellers hopeful.
  • A three-week-old descending trend line adds to the upside barriers.

USD/ZAR drops to 16.67, down 0.10% on a day, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote revisits the lowest levels since March 18 on the break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-April upside.

In addition to the pair’s break below the key Fibonacci retracement, bearish MACD and sustained trading under 100-day SMA also favors the sellers.

As a result, the 16.00 threshold is well on the bears’ radars with a 200-day SMA level of 15.80 likely limiting the further downside.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 16.80, as well as the pair’s rise past-100-day SMA level of 16.94, will require validation from a falling trend line from May 14, at 17.06 now, to register its strength.

USD/ZAR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 16.6731
Today Daily Change -0.1437
Today Daily Change % -0.85%
Today daily open 16.8168
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.744
Daily SMA50 18.2252
Daily SMA100 16.8927
Daily SMA200 15.7882
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.9388
Previous Daily Low 16.7164
Previous Weekly High 17.6219
Previous Weekly Low 16.7164
Previous Monthly High 18.9592
Previous Monthly Low 17.2921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.8013
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.8538
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.7092
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.6016
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.4868
Daily Pivot Point R1 16.9316
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.0464
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.154

 

 

