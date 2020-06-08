USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Refreshes 12-week low under 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

- USD/ZAR stays on the back foot under a multi-day low below 16.70.
- A sustained break below 100-day SMA and the key Fibonacci retracement level keeps the sellers hopeful.
- A three-week-old descending trend line adds to the upside barriers.
USD/ZAR drops to 16.67, down 0.10% on a day, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote revisits the lowest levels since March 18 on the break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-April upside.
In addition to the pair’s break below the key Fibonacci retracement, bearish MACD and sustained trading under 100-day SMA also favors the sellers.
As a result, the 16.00 threshold is well on the bears’ radars with a 200-day SMA level of 15.80 likely limiting the further downside.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 16.80, as well as the pair’s rise past-100-day SMA level of 16.94, will require validation from a falling trend line from May 14, at 17.06 now, to register its strength.
USD/ZAR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.6731
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1437
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.85%
|Today daily open
|16.8168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.744
|Daily SMA50
|18.2252
|Daily SMA100
|16.8927
|Daily SMA200
|15.7882
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.9388
|Previous Daily Low
|16.7164
|Previous Weekly High
|17.6219
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7164
|Previous Monthly High
|18.9592
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.2921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.8013
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.8538
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.6016
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.4868
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.9316
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.0464
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.154
