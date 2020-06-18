USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Pokes rising wedge resistance below 17.65 key upside barrier

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/ZAR seesaws in a choppy range between 17.42 and 17.50.
  • Bullish MACD signals the pair’s further upside to the confluence of 200-bar SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement.
  • A downside break below 17.20 will confirm the bearish technical pattern.

USD/ZAR takes rounds to 17.45 during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair probes the two-week-old ascending trend line while keeping the latest range inside 17.42/50 area. Also likely to exert downside pressure on the quote could be 200-bar SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s declines from May 04 to June 10.

However, bullish MACD suggests the pair’s immediate upside, which in turn could defy the said chart formation with a break of 17.55 level. Even so, 17.65 level comprising the key SMA and Fibonacci retracement, will stop the quote’s additional rise.

If at all the bulls manage to cross 17.65, it’s run-up towards 18.00 can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, an ascending trend from June 10, at 17.20 now, could restrict the pair’s immediate declines.

Though, sustained weakness below 17.20 will confirm the bearish chart play and indicate the pair’s fall to challenge the monthly low around 16.34.

USD/ZAR four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.4655
Today Daily Change 0.2702
Today Daily Change % 1.57%
Today daily open 17.1953
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.1749
Daily SMA50 18.0045
Daily SMA100 17.0902
Daily SMA200 15.8717
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.3007
Previous Daily Low 17.0781
Previous Weekly High 17.3044
Previous Weekly Low 16.3363
Previous Monthly High 18.9592
Previous Monthly Low 17.2921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.1631
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.2157
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.082
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.9688
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.8594
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.3046
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.414
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.5272

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

