USD/ZAR Price Analysis: On the back foot below 18.00, 50-day EMA guards immediate upside

- USD/ZAR stays pressured near two-month low of 17.52.
- April-end low, the monthly resistance line add to the upside barriers.
- A confluence of 100-day EMA, rising trend line from late-January keeps buyers hopeful.
USD/ZAR drops to 17.59, down 0.27% on a day, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. Having slipped below April 30 low during the previous day, the pair currently stays under 50-day EMA for the fourth consecutive day, which in turn portrays its weakness.
As a result, sellers may aim for 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January-April upside, at 17.28 while a joint of 100-day EMA and a four-month-old ascending support line, at 17.08 now, can challenge the bears then after.
It’s worth mentioning that a daily closing beyond 50-day EMA, currently around 17.88, will need to cross late-April low of 18.02 ahead of confronting the monthly resistance line nearing 18.48.
In a case where the bulls manage to cross 18.48 level on daily closing, they can challenge 19.00 round-figure while crossing the monthly high of 18.96.
USD/ZAR daily chart
Trend: Further declines expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.5933
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0527
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|17.646
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.3402
|Daily SMA50
|18.2531
|Daily SMA100
|16.6343
|Daily SMA200
|15.7009
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.7327
|Previous Daily Low
|17.53
|Previous Weekly High
|18.6049
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.5178
|Previous Monthly High
|19.3733
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.7006
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.6553
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.6074
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.5398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.4336
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.3371
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.7424
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.8389
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.9451
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps 12 pips as BOJ's Kuroda talks about downside risks to Japan's economy
USD/JPY extends early gains as BOJ's Kuroda sounds pessimistic on the economy. BOJ stands ready to do more if required, Kuroda said while speaking in parliament. The US stock futures are better bid and could be adding to downside pressures around Yen.
AUD/USD: Uptick stalls amid a decline in the AU-US bond yield spread
AUD/USD is better bid, but struggling to extend gains beyond 0.6575. The AU-US yield spread drops for the fourth straight day. RBA, however, remains a relatively less dovish bank compared to the Fed.
The Hong Kong Dollar, the next black swan?
Tradewars between the US and China picking up in the headlines. Macro instability in Hong Kong is coming to the fore as a major risk for financial markets. The debasement of the HKD peg would be a nuclear type of option for global financial markets.
Gold stays below $1,750 as S&P 500 Futures print over 1.0% gains
Gold prices extend pullback from $1,733.50. Church reopening in California, US President Trump’s refrain to speak on Hong Kong keep trading sentiment positive. The return of full markets, US-China tussle will be in focus for immediate direction.
USD/JPY jumps 12 pips as BOJ's Kuroda talks about downside risks to Japan's economy
USD/JPY extends early gains as BOJ's Kuroda sounds pessimistic on the economy. BOJ stands ready to do more if required, Kuroda said while speaking in parliament. The US stock futures are better bid and could be adding to downside pressures around Yen.