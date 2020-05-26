USD/ZAR Price Analysis: On the back foot below 18.00, 50-day EMA guards immediate upside

  • USD/ZAR stays pressured near two-month low of 17.52.
  • April-end low, the monthly resistance line add to the upside barriers.
  • A confluence of 100-day EMA, rising trend line from late-January keeps buyers hopeful.

USD/ZAR drops to 17.59, down 0.27% on a day, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. Having slipped below April 30 low during the previous day, the pair currently stays under 50-day EMA for the fourth consecutive day, which in turn portrays its weakness.

As a result, sellers may aim for 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January-April upside, at 17.28 while a joint of 100-day EMA and a four-month-old ascending support line, at 17.08 now, can challenge the bears then after.

It’s worth mentioning that a daily closing beyond 50-day EMA, currently around 17.88, will need to cross late-April low of 18.02 ahead of confronting the monthly resistance line nearing 18.48.

In a case where the bulls manage to cross 18.48 level on daily closing, they can challenge 19.00 round-figure while crossing the monthly high of 18.96.

USD/ZAR daily chart

Trend: Further declines expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.5933
Today Daily Change -0.0527
Today Daily Change % -0.30%
Today daily open 17.646
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.3402
Daily SMA50 18.2531
Daily SMA100 16.6343
Daily SMA200 15.7009
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.7327
Previous Daily Low 17.53
Previous Weekly High 18.6049
Previous Weekly Low 17.5178
Previous Monthly High 19.3733
Previous Monthly Low 17.7006
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.6553
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.6074
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.5398
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.4336
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.3371
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.7424
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.8389
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.9451

 

 

