USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Off two-month lows, Bullish RSI divergence on 4H

- USD/ZAR's 4-hour chart shows a bull divergence of RSI.
- The daily chart suggests, a bounce, if any, may be short-lived.
USD/ZAR pair is sidelined near 17.40 at press time, having hit a low of 17.32 on Tuesday. That was the lowest level since March 27.
The pair could see a stronger bounce as the 4-hour chart shows a bullish divergence of the relative strength index. The pattern appears when the indicator forms higher lows as opposed to lower lows on price and is considered an early warning of an impending bullish reversal.
On the higher side, the 50-hour simple moving average is the key resistance. The pair has charted lower highs along that technical line throughout the recent downtrend from 18.60 to 17.32. As of writing, the 50-hour SMA is located at 17.53.
While the 4-hour chart is calling a bounce, the daily chart remains biased bearish. Tuesday's 1.37% drop revived the negative outlook put forward by the contracting triangle breakdown confirmed on May 20 and invalidated the bullish inverted hammer-like pattern created on May 22. Put simply, gains, if any, could be short-lived. On the lower side, major support is seen at 16.68.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
-
- R3 17.949
- R2 17.809
- R1 17.6043
- PP 17.4643
-
- S1 17.2595
- S2 17.1196
- S3 16.9148
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Depressed below 108.00, looks to US-China tussle for firm direction
USD/JPY drops to 107.50 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Wednesday. The yen pair registered losses from the five-day top the previous day as the US dollar declines across the board amid risk-on sentiment.
AUD/USD: Bulls await fresh catalysts to probe March high above 0.6600
AUD/USD consolidates the previous day’s gains while stepping back from 0.6676 to currently around 0.6645 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
NZD/USD stays near 11-week high after RBNZ’s Financial Stability Report
NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6200 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. While Tuesday’s risk-on sentiment propelled the pair to 11-week high, around 0.6230, the RBNZ’s bi-annual Financial Stability Report seems to fail in providing a major push...
Gold bears pause around two-week low above $1,700
Gold consolidates losses near the lowest since May 13 while taking rounds to $1,711/12 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. The bullion dropped heavily the previous day as global markets shun safe-haven demand amid broad risk-on sentiment.
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid a weaker dollar as markets hope for a quick recovery and a vaccine. US consumer confidence marginally missed expectations.