USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Drops to 1-month lows, seems vulnerable to slide further

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/ZAR added to the overnight losses and remained depressed for the second straight day.
  • The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further near-term weakness.

The USD/ZAR pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Thursday and dropped to near one-month lows, around the 16.80 region in the last hour.

Given the overnight rejection slide from the top end of a three-week-old descending trend-line, a subsequent fall below the 16.90 horizontal support might now be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.

The negative outlook is further reinforced by bearish technical indicators on the daily chart. However, slightly oversold conditions on the 1-hourly chart warrant some caution before placing fresh bearish bets.

Nevertheless, the pair still seems vulnerable to challenge the mentioned channel support, around the 16.65 region. Some follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the ongoing downward trajectory.

Bears might then aim to retest June monthly swing lows, around the 16.35-30 region, and eventually dragging the pair further towards testing sub-16.00 level, or support near the 15.85-75 horizontal zone.

On the flip side, the 17.00 mark now becomes immediate resistance. Any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the trend-channel resistance, around the 17.15-20 region.

USD/ZAR 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/ZAR

Overview
Today last price 16.8608
Today Daily Change -0.0773
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 16.9381
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.1879
Daily SMA50 17.5721
Daily SMA100 17.4332
Daily SMA200 16.0433
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.2465
Previous Daily Low 16.9211
Previous Weekly High 17.4187
Previous Weekly Low 16.8735
Previous Monthly High 17.6219
Previous Monthly Low 16.3363
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.0454
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.1222
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.824
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.7098
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.4985
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.1494
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.3607
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.4748

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall

EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall

EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, off the highs as concerns about coronavirus and the court decision to hand Trump's financial to a grand jury trigger political uncertainty. US jobless claims beat expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens

GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens

GBP/USD is trading around 1.26, off the highs. The risk-off mood has pushed the dollar higher and is weighing on GBP/USD. UK fiscal stimulus and Brexit are also in play.

GBP/USD News

Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD

Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD

Gold has retraced on Thursday during the US session after the recent impressive rally. At the moment the market is grappling with the USD 1800 per troy ounce psychological level. 

Gold News

Altcoin season confirmed

Altcoin season confirmed

Second-line Altcoins take turns offering explosive price hikes. Bitcoin is giving up ground in the struggle for dominance, but it is not Ethereum that collects the profits. Ripple manages to enter the safe zone and bets on the upward continuity.

Read more

WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15

WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15

WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures