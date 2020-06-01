USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Depressed below 17.50 inside three-week-old falling channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/ZAR takes a U-turn from 17.67 to portray the latest weakness.
  • A descending trend line from April 30 could offer immediate support.
  • 18.00 round-figure could lure the bulls after breaking the channel.

USD/ZAR drops to 17.40 amid the early Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote pulls back from the short-term falling channel’s resistance line.

With that in the backdrop, sellers are aiming for a five-week-old support line, at 17.16 now. However, the pair’s further downside is likely to be capped by the channel’s support line, currently around 16.80.

It should also be noted that 17.00 might provide a buffer during the quote’s fall below 17.16.

On the upside, a clear break above the channel’s resistance line of 17.54 could trigger the fresh rise towards April 09 low near 17.85.

Though, 18.00 round-figure, also comprising April 30 low, could challenge the buyers past-17.85.

USD/ZAR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.3878
Today Daily Change -0.1568
Today Daily Change % -0.89%
Today daily open 17.5446
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.1243
Daily SMA50 18.2737
Daily SMA100 16.7615
Daily SMA200 15.7449
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.6665
Previous Daily Low 17.419
Previous Weekly High 17.7327
Previous Weekly Low 17.2921
Previous Monthly High 18.9592
Previous Monthly Low 17.2921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.572
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.5135
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.4202
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.2959
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.1727
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.6677
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.7909
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.9152

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Stellar performance refreshes 18-week top above 0.6800, RBA eyed

AUD/USD: Stellar performance refreshes 18-week top above 0.6800, RBA eyed

Having dominated the markets at the week’s start, AUD/USD bulls keep the reins around 0.6810, high of 0.6814, at the beginning of Tuesday’s Asian session. RBA is widely anticipated to keep the current monetary policy unchanged.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY looks for a firm direction above 107.00 with eyes on US civil unrest

USD/JPY looks for a firm direction above 107.00 with eyes on US civil unrest

USD/JPY fails to extend the previous day’s losses amid fresh challenges to risk. The yen pair dropped the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness. A lack of data from Japan keeps traders focused on the geopolitical issues for fresh impulse.

USD/JPY News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon

XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.

Read more

Gold: Bulls cheer immediate rising channel, aim for $1,753

Gold: Bulls cheer immediate rising channel, aim for $1,753

Gold prices print four-day winning streak to probe $1,740. A four-day-old ascending trend channel formation and sustained trading above 200-HMA keeps buyers hopeful. $1,710 offers key support ahead of Wednesday’s low.

Gold News

WTI trading near session’s lows around $34.80 a barrel

WTI trading near session’s lows around $34.80 a barrel

Crude oil is trading near session’s lows as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, as the black gold remains fragile in a dominant downtrend, it remains to be seen if WTI can regain the 36.00 resistance. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures