USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Depressed below 17.00 inside monthly falling channel

- USD/ZAR bears catch a breather around three-month low close to 16.60.
- A two-week-old falling support line might challenge immediate downside.
- Bulls could remain cautious unless breaking 200-bar SMA.
USD/ZAR eases from 16.68 to 16.63 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Even so, the pair stays modestly changed while taking rounds to the three-month low of 16.5900 flashed the previous day.
On the 4-hour chart, the pair portrays a short-term falling trend channel that describes the bears’ dominance over the momentum.
However, a falling trend line from May 26, around 16.52 now, may offer intermediate support to the pair ahead of dragging it to the channel’s lower line around 16.20.
During the pair’s further declines below 16.20, the 16.00 round-figure and the early-March top near 15.80 could please the bears.
On the upside, a clear break of the said channel’s resistance line near 16.95 can trigger the pair’s recovery moves towards 200-bar SMA level close to 18.00. It should, however, be noted that the buyers might keep the skepticism unless the quote breaks 200-bar SMA, which in turn holds the key to its run-up towards the mid-May high near 18.75.
USD/ZAR four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.6307
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0533
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|16.684
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.657
|Daily SMA50
|18.2002
|Daily SMA100
|16.9146
|Daily SMA200
|15.7954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.8782
|Previous Daily Low
|16.6699
|Previous Weekly High
|17.6219
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7164
|Previous Monthly High
|18.9592
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.2921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.7495
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.7986
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.6099
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.5358
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.4016
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.8182
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.9523
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.0265
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
