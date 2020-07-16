USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Clings to modest gains near 16.65 area, bearish bias remains

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/ZAR gained some traction on Thursday and staged a modest bounce from over one-month lows.
  • The technical set-up still seems tilted in favour of bears and supports prospects for further weakness.
  • Hence, any subsequent move up might be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions.

The USD/ZAR pair edged higher through the early part of the trading action on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous day's slide to over one-month lows.

The pair stalled its recent bearish trajectory near mid-16.00s, just ahead of a support marked by the lower end of a three-week-old descending channel. Extremely oversold RSI on the 1-hourly chart prompted some short-covering move amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bearish bias and support prospects for additional declines. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and fizzle out rather quickly near the 16.70-75 region.

That said, the pair might still build on the recovery and aim back towards challenging the trend-channel hurdle near the 17.00 mark. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned barrier will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for additional gains.

On the flip side, the trend-channel support, around the 16.50-45 region, might continue to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to break below June swing lows, around the 16.35-30 area, and aim to test the 16.00 mark.

USD/ZAR 4-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

USD/ZAR

Overview
Today last price 16.662
Today Daily Change 0.0712
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 16.5908
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.0885
Daily SMA50 17.3844
Daily SMA100 17.5129
Daily SMA200 16.0832
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.8093
Previous Daily Low 16.5066
Previous Weekly High 17.2465
Previous Weekly Low 16.741
Previous Monthly High 17.6219
Previous Monthly Low 16.3363
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.6223
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.6937
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.4619
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.3329
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.1592
Daily Pivot Point R1 16.7645
Daily Pivot Point R2 16.9382
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.0672

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

