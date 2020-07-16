USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Clings to modest gains near 16.65 area, bearish bias remains

USD/ZAR gained some traction on Thursday and staged a modest bounce from over one-month lows.

The technical set-up still seems tilted in favour of bears and supports prospects for further weakness.

Hence, any subsequent move up might be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions.

The USD/ZAR pair edged higher through the early part of the trading action on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous day's slide to over one-month lows.

The pair stalled its recent bearish trajectory near mid-16.00s, just ahead of a support marked by the lower end of a three-week-old descending channel. Extremely oversold RSI on the 1-hourly chart prompted some short-covering move amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bearish bias and support prospects for additional declines. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and fizzle out rather quickly near the 16.70-75 region.

That said, the pair might still build on the recovery and aim back towards challenging the trend-channel hurdle near the 17.00 mark. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned barrier will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for additional gains.

On the flip side, the trend-channel support, around the 16.50-45 region, might continue to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to break below June swing lows, around the 16.35-30 area, and aim to test the 16.00 mark.

USD/ZAR 4-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch