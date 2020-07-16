USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Clings to modest gains near 16.65 area, bearish bias remains

- USD/ZAR gained some traction on Thursday and staged a modest bounce from over one-month lows.
- The technical set-up still seems tilted in favour of bears and supports prospects for further weakness.
- Hence, any subsequent move up might be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions.
The USD/ZAR pair edged higher through the early part of the trading action on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous day's slide to over one-month lows.
The pair stalled its recent bearish trajectory near mid-16.00s, just ahead of a support marked by the lower end of a three-week-old descending channel. Extremely oversold RSI on the 1-hourly chart prompted some short-covering move amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bearish bias and support prospects for additional declines. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and fizzle out rather quickly near the 16.70-75 region.
That said, the pair might still build on the recovery and aim back towards challenging the trend-channel hurdle near the 17.00 mark. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned barrier will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for additional gains.
On the flip side, the trend-channel support, around the 16.50-45 region, might continue to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to break below June swing lows, around the 16.35-30 area, and aim to test the 16.00 mark.
USD/ZAR 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/ZAR
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.662
|Today Daily Change
|0.0712
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|16.5908
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0885
|Daily SMA50
|17.3844
|Daily SMA100
|17.5129
|Daily SMA200
|16.0832
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.8093
|Previous Daily Low
|16.5066
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2465
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.741
|Previous Monthly High
|17.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.3363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.6223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.6937
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.4619
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.3329
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.1592
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.7645
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.9382
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.0672
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
