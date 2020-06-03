USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Bears cheer break of short-term support line to attack 17.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/ZAR refreshes the 11-week low, to 17.05, after breaking over a four-month-old rising trend line.
  • 100-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the bears’ radars.
  • Support-turned-resistance line, 10-day SMA guard immediate upside in a case of pullback.

USD/ZAR prints three-day losing streak while declining to 17.10, the lowest since March 19, during the early Wednesday.

The pair broke an ascending trend line from January 24 on Tuesday, which together with bearish MACD favors the pair’s further downside to a 100-day SMA level of 16.85.

Should the bears keep the reins below 16.85, 50% Fibonacci retracement of January-April upside, at 16.63, could return to the charts.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the support-turned-resistance, at 17.33 now, will need validation from a 10-day SMA level of 17.43 to aim for the late-May top near 17.70.

During the quote’s further recovery past-17.70, April 30 low of 18.01, will be on the bulls’ radars.

USD/ZAR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.0982
Today Daily Change -0.0646
Today Daily Change % -0.38%
Today daily open 17.1628
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.9953
Daily SMA50 18.2571
Daily SMA100 16.8188
Daily SMA200 15.7645
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.48
Previous Daily Low 17.0914
Previous Weekly High 17.7327
Previous Weekly Low 17.2921
Previous Monthly High 18.9592
Previous Monthly Low 17.2921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.2398
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.3316
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.0095
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.8561
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.6209
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.3981
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.6333
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.7867

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

