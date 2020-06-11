USD/ZAR Price Analysis: 100-bar SMA probes break of monthly resistance line above 17.00

- USD/ZAR takes the bids near the highest in over a week.
- Bullish MACD, strong U-turn from three-month low favor buyers.
- Sellers may await fresh monthly low before entering any positions.
USD/ZAR remains on the bids around 17.23 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The quote did bounce from mid-March lows the previous day while also visiting the highest levels since June 02.
Even so, 100-bar SMA around 17.25 seems to restrict the pair’s immediate upside amid bullish MACD. Also adding to the upside barrier could be May 28 low close to 17.30.
In a case where the USD/ZAR prices can rise past-17.30, May 29 top surrounding 17.67 and 200-bar SMA level of 17.84 could lure the optimists.
Alternatively, the pair’s downside below the resistance-turned-support, currently around 16.75, will have to refresh the monthly low of 16.34 before recalling the bears.
In doing so, 16.00 round-figure and the early-March high adjacent to 15.85 should be given proper justice as supports.
USD/ZAR four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1982
|Today Daily Change
|0.6760
|Today Daily Change %
|4.09%
|Today daily open
|16.5222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.4679
|Daily SMA50
|18.1415
|Daily SMA100
|16.9579
|Daily SMA200
|15.8117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.6783
|Previous Daily Low
|16.3363
|Previous Weekly High
|17.6219
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7164
|Previous Monthly High
|18.9592
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.2921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.467
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.5477
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.3462
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.1703
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.0042
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.6882
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.8542
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.0302
