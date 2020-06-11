USD/ZAR Price Analysis: 100-bar SMA probes break of monthly resistance line above 17.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/ZAR takes the bids near the highest in over a week.
  • Bullish MACD, strong U-turn from three-month low favor buyers.
  • Sellers may await fresh monthly low before entering any positions.

USD/ZAR remains on the bids around 17.23 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The quote did bounce from mid-March lows the previous day while also visiting the highest levels since June 02.

Even so, 100-bar SMA around 17.25 seems to restrict the pair’s immediate upside amid bullish MACD. Also adding to the upside barrier could be May 28 low close to 17.30.

In a case where the USD/ZAR prices can rise past-17.30, May 29 top surrounding 17.67 and 200-bar SMA level of 17.84 could lure the optimists.

Alternatively, the pair’s downside below the resistance-turned-support, currently around 16.75, will have to refresh the monthly low of 16.34 before recalling the bears.

In doing so, 16.00 round-figure and the early-March high adjacent to 15.85 should be given proper justice as supports.

USD/ZAR four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.1982
Today Daily Change 0.6760
Today Daily Change % 4.09%
Today daily open 16.5222
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.4679
Daily SMA50 18.1415
Daily SMA100 16.9579
Daily SMA200 15.8117
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.6783
Previous Daily Low 16.3363
Previous Weekly High 17.6219
Previous Weekly Low 16.7164
Previous Monthly High 18.9592
Previous Monthly Low 17.2921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.467
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.5477
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.3462
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.1703
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.0042
Daily Pivot Point R1 16.6882
Daily Pivot Point R2 16.8542
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.0302

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bears catch a breather around one-week low under 0.6900

AUD/USD bears catch a breather around one-week low under 0.6900

AUD/USD takes rounds to 0.6850, up from the recently flashed multi-day low of 0.6839, at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The quote became the bears’ favorite on Thursday amid a broad risk-off sentiment. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY stays pressured below 107.00, near monthly low, amid risk-off mood

USD/JPY stays pressured below 107.00, near monthly low, amid risk-off mood

USD/JPY fades recovery moves from 106.57 while stepping back from 106.92. The pair prints five-day losing streak as risk aversion gained strength after the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. 

USD/JPY News

Last call for the Altcoin’s season

Last call for the Altcoin’s season

The market points to slight falls in the price of the Top 3 cryptos. The end of the week is approaching and the crypto market is even more extreme than it has been for days. The dominance charts show a window of opportunity for Ethereum to break the downward trend of its market quota level.

Read more

XAU/USD rally stalls below $1,740/45 resistance area

XAU/USD rally stalls below $1,740/45 resistance area

The XAU/USD is on track to end its three-day rally from $1,670 lows last week after failing to break resistance at $1,740/45 area. 

Gold News

Oil prices plunge 6% to test upward trending support

Oil prices plunge 6% to test upward trending support

Oil prices are going through a sharp decline on Thursday, with the US benchmark WTI dropping nearly 6% throughout the day. WTI has lost almost $4 in one day, plunging from $39.80 highs on Wednesday, to test the trendline support of the last four weeks’ rally, at $36.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures