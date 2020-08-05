USD/ZAR: Dollar's strength unlikely to last, short-term forecast at 17.00 – Credit Suisse

The sharp rally in USD/ZAR that has unfolded since the middle of last week has been consistent with the rand’s tendency to behave as a leveraged play on the global EM currency complex. Economists at Credit Suisse have raised short-term USD/ZAR target to 17.00, they do see a near-term two-way risk to USD/ZAR though.
Key quotes
“One factor which could weigh on the rand is the reputation of August for being a bad month for the EM FX complex and specifically for the rand given its high-beta nature. Some investors may avoid or reduce rand exposures for this reason (although we are sceptical of its reliability).”
“We would consider an extension of the on-going rally in USDZAR to levels above 17.90 as unjustifiably extreme in the absence of strong new ‘fundamental’ negative rand-drivers.”
“We raise our short-term USD/ZAR target to 17.00. Our previous target of 15.90-16.00 now looks out of reach in the short-term. The reason that we keep our short-term forecast below current spot levels is that we find the recent days’ strength in the dollar unlikely to develop into a trend. We also think the rand’s previously-prevailing relationship with measures of broader risk sentiment, such as the S&P500 index, is likely to be restored.”
“We would be inclined to adopt a structural bullish USD/ZAR stance if fresh rand-negative catalysts were to emerge in the form of political complications or new reasons to be concerned about the country’s fiscal indebtedness outlook. Together with already-negative underlying investor-sentiment towards the rand, such developments could push USD/ZAR well above 18.00. But those developments are not in our base case scenario.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
