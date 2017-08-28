USD: upticks remain a sell – TDS

USD: upticks remain a sell – TDSBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at TD Securities recommended selling USD on any bullish attempts.
Key Quotes
“A slower Fed hiking path, an unwind of the Trump trade, and less upward pressure from global rates should keep Treasury yields rising at a more modest pace. We nevertheless continue to see some upward pressure on rates as the Fed announces balance sheet runoff in September while continuing to deliver hikes in the coming months”.
“The greenback looks stretched on a few different measures, but political dysfunction, a gentle Fed cycle and global growth momentum favor only modest drawdowns in the major G10 currencies. While we expect a tactical squeeze in G10 into late Q3, we look to fade any USD rebounds. We favor buying undervalued currencies (mostly European), as the growth convergence triggers a regime change in FX”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.