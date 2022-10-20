- USD/TRY stays pretty much unchanged around 18.59.
- The CBRT cut rates by 150 bps, more than expected.
- Single digit interest rate could be a couple of meetings away.
USD/TRY remains directionless just below the 18.60 region for yet another session on Thursday.
USD/TRY apathetic post-CBRT
USD/TRY keeps exchanging gains with losses, always within the broader range bound theme and below the 18.60 region for the time being.
Thursday’s price action appears as no exception despite the Turkish central bank (CBRT) reduced the One-Week Repo Rate by 150 bps at its event, more than the full-point raise estimated by the broad consensus.
Indeed, the CBRT walked (President Erdogan’s) talk and kept the easing cycle well and sound in October, leaving at the same time the door open to a similar move at the next meeting, which could be the end of the ongoing cycle, as per the bank’s statement.
No big news from the statement, as it emphasizes the stronger job creation in Türkiye vs. peer economies, while weakening foreign demand could ring some alarms in the near term. The stronger than expected performance of tourism revenue continued to collaborate with the improvement of the current account.
What to look for around TRY
USD/TRY keeps navigating the area of all-time highs near 18.60, paying little to nil attention to the latest CBRT interest rate decision.
So far, price action around the Turkish lira is expected to keep gyrating around the performance of energy and commodity prices - which are directly correlated to developments from the war in Ukraine - the broad risk appetite trends and the Fed’s rate path in the next months.
Extra risks facing the Turkish currency also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of abating (despite rising less than forecast in the last three months), real interest rates remain entrenched well in negative territory and the omnipresent political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards a low-interest-rates policy.
In addition, the lira is poised to keep suffering against the backdrop of Ankara’s plans to prioritize growth via transforming the current account deficit into surplus, always following a lower-interest-rate recipe.
Key events in Türkiye this week: CBRT Interest Rate Decision (Thursday) – Consumer Confidence (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: FX intervention by the CBRT. Progress of the government’s scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Presidential/Parliamentary elections in June 23.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.07% at 18.5950 and faces the next hurdle at 18.5980 (all-time high October 11) followed by 19.00 (round level). On the downside, a break below 18.2560 (55-day SMA) would expose 17.8590 (weekly low August 17) and finally 17.7586 (monthly low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.1250 on USD weakness, UK politics eyed
GBP/USD is rebounding towards 1.1250 on the latest UK political headlines. The US dollar extends weakness, despite higher Treasury yields, as risk sentiment recovers. The focus is on UK politics, US data and Fedspeak.
EUR/USD recaptures 0.9800 on renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is advancing above 0.9800 heading towards the US open. The US dollar extends losses amid an improvement in the market mood. Positive Treasury yields could cap the gains in the main currency pair.
Gold bounces towards $1,650 as USD extends decline
Gold stages a modest recovery from over a three-week low touched earlier this Thursday, as the US dollar extends its retreat amid a positive shift in market sentiment. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets and elevated bond yields acted as a headwind for XAU/USD, earlier on.
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano prepare for November rally, traders in euphoria
Trader sentiment on Bitcoin and top altcoins like Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano has turned bullish. Crypto intelligence tracker Santiment considers that the crowd is currently euphoric on these cryptocurrencies.
NIO tumbles as further lockdowns in China cripple ADR stocks
Nio (NIO) plummeted lower and hit a fresh 52-week low as rising concerns over lockdowns in key transportation hubs could once again impact China’s supply chains.