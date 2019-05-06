- USD/TRY drops to fresh multi-week lows near 5.65.
- USD-selling keeps supporting the EM space.
- US ADP, ISM Non-manufacturing due later in the day.
The Turkish Lira is extending the rally so far today and is now forcing USD/TRY to drop further and record new 2-month lows in the proximity of 5.65.
USD/TRY lower on USD-softness
The prospects of a potential shift in the Fed’s stance to a more dovish one, including probable rate cuts in the next months mainly in response to trade tensions and lack of upside traction in inflation continue to weigh on the buck, favouring in consequence the so-called riskier assets.
That said, the Lira continues to benefit from this renewed inflows into the EM universe, although the extension and duration of the move is highly debatable to say the least. At the moment, TRY has managed well to leave behind recent poor prints from inflation, producer prices and manufacturing PMI, all coming in below expectations.
Later in the session, the greenback is expected to remain in centre stage in light of the releases of the ADP report, the ISM Non-manufacturing, Markit’s final services PMI and the Fed’s Beige Book.
What to look for around TRY
The Turkish Lira remains firm so far this week, meandering the area of multi-week lows near 5.60. As usual, trade effervescence should remain as key driver in the EM FX space, while frictions between the AKP and its main opposition party in the run up to the municipal elections in Istanbul are also emerging as another source for Lira volatility albeit on the domestic front. Further out, potential US sanctions following the purchase of the Russian missile defence system keeps lingering over the country as well as sanctions over Iranian crude oil exports. Additionally, the independence and credibility of the CBRT should remain under the microscope against the omnipresent conflict between the government and the bank’s authorities. Recently, another focus of attention has emerged after the IMF urged the government to start implementing reforms aimed to bring back stability to the country’s fundamentals.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is retreating 1.32% at 5.7016 and a breach of 5.6560 (low Jun.5) would open the door to 5.6482 (200-day SMA) and then 5.6080 (100-day SMA). On the other hand, initial hurdle lines up at 5.8397 (55-day SMA) followed by 5.9921 (21-day SMA) and then 6.1516 (high May 23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs
The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.
GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further
The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data
ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.
World trade heading for the worst year since 2009
The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth.
Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330
The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.