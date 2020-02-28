USD/TRY tops 6.25 as Turkey calls Article 4 NATO consultations due to skirmishes in Syria

USD/TRY is trading above 6.25, the highest level since September 2018 as clashes in Northern Syria worsen. Turkey reported the death of 33 soldiers in the Syrian province of Idlib, that fell victim to an airstrike.

It asked for urgent consultations in the North Atlantic Council under Article 4, which allows any member to ask for such talks. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will hold a press conference at 10:45 GMT.

Coronavirus headlines are also weighing on the lira, an emerging market currency.