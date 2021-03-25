USD/TRY to move into the 8.00-8.50 range – Danske Bank

For the Turkish lira, the story of strengthening is over. Economists at Danske Bank see the USD/TRY pair at the 8.00-8.50 range in three months.

Key quotes

“USD/TRY to move higher as pricing of a regime shift has faded.”

“TRY weakened 10 % after president Erdogan fired the central bank governor Naci Agbal but changing winds for the dollar increased pressure. From here, we see USD/TRY to drift into the 8.00-8.50 range.”

“We think slowing inflation and using FX reserves may limit the weakening in TRY spot.”