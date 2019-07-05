USD/TRY tests and rebounds from the 200-day SMA at 5.5800

- USD/TRY meets support near 5.5800, the 200-day SMA.
- FinMin B.Albayrak trusts the economy will pick up in H2.
- US labour market report coming up next on the docket.
The Turkish Lira is reversing part of the recent appreciation and is now lifting USD/TRY to levels beyond the 5.6100 area.
USD/TRY meets support near the 200-day SMA
Following two daily advances, spot is now shedding some ground on the back of quite a moderate rebound in the demand for the greenback amidst rising US yields.
Earlier in the day, Turkey FinMin B.Albayrak said he expects the domestic economy to accelerate the recovery in the second half of the year, adding that fundamentals have improved lately.
In this regard it is worth recalling that Turkey manufacturing PMI improved in June while inflation figures rose less than expected during the same period, confirming the current disinflation process.
What to look for around TRY
Recently, the CBRT left no doubts it will continue to support the current tight monetary conditions. However, the enduring disinflation process looks unabated, as reflected in the performance of consumer prices during June and this could open the door to a potential shift from the central bank to a looser monetary stance, including the palpable chance of rate cuts despite this move on rates appears somewhat untimely in the near term. On the positive view, TRY could gain some support along with the rest of the EM FX space in response to the recent shift of the Federal Reserve to a more dovish view on it monetary conditions as well as the better tone in the US-China trade dispute following last week’s truce. Still, the country needs to implement the much-needed structural reforms (announced in April) to bring in more stability and start a serious recovery in both economic activity and credibility.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.42% at 5.6124 and a surpass of 5.7025 (50% Fibo retracement of the 2019 rally) would expose 5.7636 (21-day SMA) and finally 5.8949 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, the next down barrier lines up at 5.5853 (monthly low Jul.5) seconded by 5.5824 (200-day SMA) and then 5.3918 (78.6% Fibo retracement of the 2019 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.