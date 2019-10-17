USD/TRY technical analysis: Turkish Lira rises as US and Turkey agree to ceasefire in Syria

The Turkish Lira rose on rumoursTurkey will cease incursions in Northern Syria in five days.

The level to beat for bears is the 5.8200 level.

USD/TRY four-hour chart

USD/TRY is falling sharply below the 50-period simple moving average (SMA), now challenging the 5.8200 level near the 32.8% Fibonacci (Fib) retracement from the October swing up.

If bears keep the pressure on the market can continue to decline towards the 5.7800 level near the 50% Fib retracement and the 100 SMA.

Resistance is seen near the 5.8400 level, which was a previous key resistance in early October, and at the 5.9000 which acted as pivotal in mid-October.

Additional key levels