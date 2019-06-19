USD/TRY technical analysis: 50-DMA, 6-week old resistance-line caps near-term upside

50-day SMA limits the upside under the short-term symmetrical triangle.

200-DMA can question sellers if defying the immediate technical pattern.

The bounce from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement witnesses pullback from 50-day SMA as the USD/TRY pair trades near 5.88 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.

Not only 50-day simple moving average (SMA/DMA) near 5.93 but a month-long descending trend-line around 5.99 also challenges the buyers.

Should there be increased upside momentum past-5.99, 6.15 and May month top near 6.25 might return to the chart.

Meanwhile, pair’s break of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 5.83 is less sure a signal for its plunge as an upward sloping trend-line from late-March and 200-DMA could question sellers at 5.73 and 5.61 respectively.

During the additional south-run beneath 5.61, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February – March upside at 5.57 and March bottom around 5.29 can grab market attention.

USD/TRY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected