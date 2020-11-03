USD/TRY surpasses the 8.50 mark and reaches new all-time highs

- USD/TRY climbs to fresh record highs around the 8.53 level.
- All the attention is on the US presidential elections.
- Turkey’s CPI rose 2.13% MoM and 11.89% YoY.
The Turkish lira remains in free-fall and lifts USD/TRY to new all-time highs in the boundaries of the 8.53 mark on Tuesday.
USD/TRY looks to US elections
USD/TRY extends the march north for yet another session, this time quickly leaving behind the 8.50 mark and advancing to another record high amidst the unabated selling pressure hurting the Turkish currency.
Adding pressure to the lira, US polls continue to show a clear lead from Democrat candidate Joe Biden, who is expected to “punish” Ankara via sanctions following the purchase of the S-400 missile defence system.
Earlier in the session, the Turkish central bank raised the interest rate on the lira swaps to 13.25% from 11.75% in another (futile) attempt to prevent the currency from weakening further (via higher funding costs for TRY). The CBRT, therefore, continues to (stealth) tightening the monetary conditions by methods other than an outright interest rate hike (of at least 500 bps).
In the domestic docket, inflation figures in Turkey showed the CPI rose at a monthly 2.13% and 11.89% from a year earlier.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 1.48% at 8.5292 and faces the next hurdle at 8.5294 (all-time high Oct.30). On the downside, a drop below 7.7787 (low Oct.22) would expose 7.6294 (monthly low Oct.1) and finally 7.5082 (low Sep.25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
