USD/TRY: Strong rebound implies a retest of the 8.8057 all-time high – Commerzbank

Emerging markets are experiencing general weakness amid underlying US Dollar strength. Consequently, the USD/TRY pair could see another attempt to hit the all-time high at 8.8057, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, reports.
USD/TRY made an all-time high at 8.8057
“USD/TRY has seen a strong rebound just ahead of the June low at 8.2735. Attention is back on the 4th June high at 8.7532 and the 8.8057 all-time high.”
“Support below the next lower 8.2056 May low is seen at the 8.1300 late April low and also at the late November and December highs and April low at 8.0530/7.9775.”
“If the all-time high at 8.8057 were to be overcome, the psychological 9.0000 mark and a daily 0.1 x 3 vertical Point & Figure target at 9.1000 may be reached.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot above 1.1750, licking its wounds after Friday’s US NFP jobs blowout induced sell-off. Stronger US jobs data ramped up calls for Fed’s tightening sooner-than-expected. The rally in Treasury yields is limiting the pair’s upside attempts ahead of Eurozone Sentix.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3850 amid resurgent US dollar demand
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3850 as the US dollar resumes the upside amid the downbeat market mood. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news in focus.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3850 amid resurgent US dollar demand
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3850 as the US dollar resumes the upside amid the downbeat market mood. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news in focus.
Here’s how a crypto fanatic turned $600 into $56,000 trading NFTs
Crypto enthusiasts and gamers from developing countries are now dedicated to non-fungible token (NFT) trading and gaming motivated by supplemental income generation.
Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs shades
Hiring in the US has nearly doubled in the last two months in spite of fears of a resurgent pandemic and constraints from one of the tightest job markets in a generation. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient.