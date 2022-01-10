USD/TRY steadies below $14.00 as Turkish lira fades $7.3 billion push, US inflation eyed

- USD/TRY remains sidelined around the highest levels in three weeks.
- CBRT data hints at total market intervention of $7.3 billion during December.
- US jobs report drowned DXY but a recheck keeps Fed hawks on the table.
- Inflation, covid woes test market players amid sluggish start to the key week.
USD/TRY seesaws around $13.80 during a sluggish start to the week. In doing so, the Turkish lira pair extends the previous day’s lackluster moves around a three-week top amid mixed concerns.
That said, the USD/TRY pair traders seem to struggle between the indecision over the Fed’s next move and doubts over the Turkish central bank’s capacity to keep TRY afloat. Also acting as trade barriers are the fears of the coronavirus variant linked to South Africa, namely Omicron, as well as geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia-Ukraine and US-China.
As per the official data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), the Turkish central bank sold around $7.3 billion in domestic currency during December. The big move to propel lira raised doubts among investors fraternity as the Financial Times (FT) said, “Turkey spent more than $7.0 billion on propping up the lira in December, official data showed, as analysts warned that backdoor interventions meant that the true toll of the currency defense was even higher.”
On the contrary, the US Dollar Index (DXY) portrayed the biggest daily loss in six weeks after the December month jobs report failed to impress Fed hawks, recently up 0.10% near 95.80.
While Friday’s DXY slump could be linked to the mixed US jobs report, the latest consolidation seems to take clues from the future market bets suggesting nearly 80% chances of Fed’s rate hike in March. That said, the headline US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) disappointed markets with 199K figures for December versus 400K forecasts and 249K prior (upwardly revised from 210K). However, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.9% compared to 4.1% market consensus and 4.2% in November while the U6 Underemployment Rate that fell to 7.3% against November's downwardly revised 7.7%, both closing in the pre-pandemic levels.
Elsewhere, US-China tussles continue, recently over trade and the human rights issues, while the Russia-Ukraine matter gains major attention ahead of this week’s Washington-Moscow meeting, which in turn challenge the market sentiment.
It should be noted that the record top covid infections in Turkey, with the latest daily infections being 68,413, also challenge the USD/TRY bears.
Looking forward, risk catalysts may entertain USD/TRY traders but major attention will be given to Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Friday’s US Retail Sales for fresh impulse.
Read: Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
Technical analysis
Friday’s bearish Doji at multi-day high signals USD/TRY pullback towards the 21-DMA level of $13.33. However, any further downside will make the quote vulnerable to drop towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of December 20-23 downside, near $12.15.
Meanwhile, further recoveries remain elusive until the quote rises past December 21 top surrounding $14.15. Following that, the $15.00 threshold and $17.20 may test the USD/TRY bulls before directing them to the last month’s high, also the record top, around $18.35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-day EMA, ascending triangle challenge recovery below 1.1400
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1355-60 after posting the biggest daily gains in six weeks the previous day. Break of 21-day EMA, bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful but 50-day EMA, triangle’s resistance test the advances.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3600 as softer USD contrasts Brexit, coronavirus woes
GBP/USD buyers struggle for clear directions as the cable pair takes rounds to 1.3590 during Monday’s Asian session, following the strongest daily run-up in over a week. The cable pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the contrasting signals by the key risk catalysts as well as an absence of the major data/events during the generally tepid Asian session.
Gold ranges below $1,800 amid a quiet start to a busy week
Gold price is posting small losses while ranging below $1,800 so far this Monday, as holiday-thinned market conditions combined with a broad-based US dollar rebound offer headwinds to bulls. Traders also turn cautious ahead of this week’s US inflation data.
Dogecoin price eyes 17% gain as DOGE reveals a bottoming structure
Dogecoin price has been compounding its losses after it breached a crucial support level on January 5. However, the recent price action shows that DOGE is forming a bottom and will likely reverse the trend and kick-start an upswing.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.