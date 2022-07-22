- USD/TRY dribbles around the highest levels since December 2021, flashed earlier in the day.
- CBRT maintained status-quo despite nearly 80% inflation, repeats expectations of disinflation.
- US dollar regains upside momentum as Fed hawks flex muscles, US S&P Global PMI for July eyed for intraday directions.
USD/TRY bulls keep reins around the yearly peak of 17.80, at 17.72 by the press time of early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Turkish lira (TRY) pair justifies the market’s lack of confidence in the nation’s central bank’s latest moves ahead of the key US data and the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) left its benchmark interest rate, the one-week repo rate, unchanged at 14.00% while matching market expectations on Thursday. While conveying the news, Reuters mentioned that Turkey's central bank held its policy rate at 14% for a seventh straight month as expected on Thursday, despite inflation surging to near 80% and a global tightening cycle, and it repeated that disinflation was expected to begin.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to refresh its intraday high around 107.00, up 0.40% on a day, as sour sentiment joins sluggish yields to help the greenback pare latest losses. Even so, the DXY braces for the first weekly loss in four while extending the July 14 reversal from a nearly two-decade high.
The greenback’s weekly losses could be linked to the US Treasury yields as the benchmark 10-year bond coupons marked the biggest daily slump since mid-June the previous day, as well as eyes the second consecutive weekly loss. It’s worth noting that the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 50 basis points (bps) rate hike and the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) also exerted downside pressure on the greenback.
On Friday, the reassessment of the post-ECB optimism and fears of an aggressive rate hike from the Fed, when it meets during the next week, helps the US dollar to remain firmer. Also underpinning the greenback’s safe-haven demand could be the market’s anxiety ahead of the preliminary figures of the US S&P Global PMIs for July.
Looking forward, USD/TRY traders should pay attention to the US catalysts, as well as any major criticism of the CBRT move, to determine further moves of the pair, expectedly on the north.
Technical analysis
USD/TRY is on the way to the late 2021 peak of 18.36 unless breaking the seven-month-old previous resistance line, around 17.30 by the press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.0200 on USD rebound, focus on UK Retail Sales, PMIs
GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback. DXY pares the first weekly loss in four as traders await flash US PMIs for July, FOMC. Political, Brexit crisis in the UK keeps bears hopeful ahead of British Retail Sales for June, Flash PMIs for July.
EURUSD price fades ECB-led strength around 1.0200 ahead of Eurozone/US PMI
EURUSD price reverses ECB inspired gains as it remains pressured around the intraday low of 1.0190 heading into Friday’s European session. The major currency pair stays inside the immediate trading range while preparing to snap the three-week downtrend.
Gold price sees correction to near $1,710, upside looks likely ahead of US PMI
Gold price has shifted into a corrective phase in the Asian session after displaying a juggernaut vertical upside move on Thursday. The precious metal has faced barricades around $1,720.00 as DXY has remained upbeat on Friday.
Why is XRP price not rallying after Ripple CTO completes his eight-year selling spree?
XRP price saw a bullish thrust from July 18, which made it seem like it was going to overcome any hurdles standing in the way. Moreover, the wallet belonging to Jed McCaleb, the ex-CTO of Ripple, was finally empty after eight years of non-stop selling.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!