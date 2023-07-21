USD/TRY snaps two-day losing streak near 27.00, braces for Fed after CBRT showdown

- USD/TRY picks up bids to renew intraday high after declining in the last two consecutive days.
- CBRT lifts interest rates to 17.5% from 15.0%, versus 20.0% expected.
- Fed’s 0.25% bps rate hike is already given, policy pivot signals past July will be eyed for clear directions.
- Economic hardships for Turkiye keep Lira on the back foot despite likely future divergence between Fed and CBRT.
USD/TRY regains upside momentum after declining in the last two consecutive days, up 0.65% intraday near 26.95 amid the early hours of Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Turkish Lira (TRY) pair convey the market’s disappointment with the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) while bracing for the next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike.
That said, the CBRT hesitated in matching the market’s hawkish expectation as it lifted the benchmark interest rates to 17.5% from 15.0%, compared to 20.0%. This becomes the second instance when the Turkish central bank disappoints the TRY bulls.
Apart from the CBRT-inflicted losses for the Turkish Lira, the looming economic crisis for the nation, after witnessing multiple hurdles like record-high inflation and geopolitical events that shook the economy, also weigh on the TRY price and propel the USD/TRY pair.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped the most in a month to refresh the weekly top the previous day before recently retreating to 100.80. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies portrays the market’s positioning for the Fed’s widely anticipated 0.25% rate hike after cheering mostly upbeat US job clues. That said, US Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 228K for the week ended on July 14, the lowest since May, versus 237K prior and 242K market forecasts.
Elsewhere, China tried to impress markets with multiple moves to defend the world’s second-largest economy’s growth. That said, the Wall Street benchmark closed in the red amid the downbeat performance of energy and technology shares but the S&P500 Futures remain indecisive after reversing from the yearly high. Further, the US Treasury bond yields refreshed their weekly highs the previous day and propelled the US Dollar before the latest retreat.
Looking ahead, a light calendar may restrict immediate USD/TRY moves before the next week’s monetary policy meetings of the Fed. It should be observed that the risk catalysts may entertain the traders.
Technical analysis
A rising wedge bearish chart formation on the daily chart, currently between 26.50 and 27.30, teases the USD/TRY bears ahead of the key week comprising the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps to test 1.2900 after upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2900, extending its rebound from weekly lows after the UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 0.7% MoM in June. A broad-based US Dollar weakness amid a cautious market mood is supporting the upside in the pair.
EUR/USD keeps range near 1.1150 as ECB, Fed verdicts loom
EUR/USD is keeping its range near 1.1150, licking wounds during the first negative week in four. Market players struggle for clear directions ahead of next week’s monetary policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.
Gold holds $1,970 amid three-week uptrend, central banks eyed
Gold price seesaws around weekly top, braces for the third consecutive weekly gains. Overall mixed sentiment joins China’s efforts to nurture economic optimism to propel XAU/USD price. Risk catalysts will be the key to track amid a light calendar, cautious mood ahead of Fed monetary policy meeting.
Terra Luna Classic trading volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani steps up as CEO, Kwon faces jail term
Terra Luna Classic price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem. Based on recent reports, the firm has a new CEO after outgoing executive Do Kwon was sentenced in Montenegro.
Traditional correlations back in play
Traditional correlations kicked back into gear on Thursday, with a stronger US Dollar accompanied by a downturn in stocks. We’re used to seeing a stronger US Dollar reflect a flight to safety sentiment in markets, and this is how things played out on Thursday.