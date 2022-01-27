USD/TRY sits at weekly highs above 13.60 ahead of CBRT's inflation report

Heading into the quarterly inflation report due to be published by the Turkish central bank (CBRT) this Thursday at 1100 GMT, USD/TRY is extending the previous advance.
At the time of writing, the pair is posting small gains, sitting at the highest levels in a week above 13.60.
The unabated strength in the US dollar is mainly behind USD/TRY’s renewed upside, as bulls continue to cheer the hawkish Fed rhetoric. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at faster rate hikes and balance-sheet reduction this year.
Meanwhile, Turkish central bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu said on Thursday that the forex-protected lira deposit levels are around expected levels.
Additional quotes
“Will see an acceleration in these accounts.”
“Turks need to support de-dollarisation.”
Governor Kavcioglu’s remarks during Thursday’s press conference keep the lira under pressure.
All eyes now remain on Turkey’s first quarterly inflation report, with the country’s consumer inflation at over 36% in December, the highest rate during President Tayyip Erdogan’s 19-year rule.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1200 on firmer dollar, yields
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1200, as global stocks take a plunge. The Fed's hawkishness is reverberating throughout markets, boosting the safe-haven US dollar. The US two-year Treasury yields jump to 23-month highs. US Q4 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD hits monthly lows below 1.3450 amid Fed-led risk-aversion
GBP/USD is inching lower towards 1.3400, sitting at monthly lows amid the hawkish Fed outlook-led risk-aversion. The US dollar remains strongly bid in tandem with the Treasury yields. Brexit and UK political concerns add to the cable's downside.
Gold sees a dead cat bounce towards $1,822
Gold price is pressured by the hawkish Fed’s rhetoric-driven sell-off, as Jerome Powell and Company explicitly said there is room for interest rate hikes while adding that the plans for the balance-sheet reduction are in the offing.
Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry
Bitcoin open interest volume by expiry date indicates a majority of bearish sentiment in the market. BTC options worth roughly $2 billion will expire by the end of this week.
US GDP Preview: Inflation component could steal the show, boost dollar. Premium
More than double than pre-pandemic – the 5% annualized growth rate expected for the fourth quarter is a reason to be cheerful. That may boost the dollar, but not stocks, which are wary of tighter monetary policy from the Fed.