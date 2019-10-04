USD/TRY sidelined below 5.70 post-Payrolls

- USD/TRY keeps consolidating around the 5.70 level.
- Weekly upside remains capped by the 5.75 region.
- US Non-farm Payrolls came in at 136K in September.
The Turkish Lira is looking to extend the recent upbeat momentum, with USD/TRY now returning to sub-5.69 levels after meeting decent resistance above 5.71.
USD/TRY remains within the broader rangebound
After two daily pullbacks in a row, the pair is now looking to extend the downside amidst the lack of clear direction in the Lira and a recovery in the buck despite US Payrolls missed estimates in September.
In fact, the US economy added 136K jobs during last month, coming in short of estimates. However, August’s print was revised higher to 168K from 130K, the jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 3.5% and wage inflation pressure subsided somewhat.
TRY also derived extra support as of late following lower-than-expected inflation figures during last month. Indeed, consumer prices rose at a monthly 0.99% and 9.26% from a year earlier, returning to single digits after more than two years. Additional data saw Producer Prices advancing 0.13% inter-month and 2.45% over the last twelve months.
What to look for around TRY
The Turkish Lira has been trading within a consolidative mood vs. the US Dollar since early September. The lower bound of the range, where sits the 200-day SMA around 5.62, remains unbroken however. TRY has digested very well the two consecutive (massive) interest rate cuts by the CBRT since President R.T.Erdogan appointed M.Uysal as Governor, although investors remain sceptical of further strength in the currency in light of a still debatable ability of the country to embark on a more sustainable growth path (Erdogan set a target of 5% GDP growth in 2020) and to implement the much needed structural reforms, which remain crucial to bring in more stability to the currency and sustainability to domestic fundamentals. On the broader view, TRY looks supported by the ‘hunt for yield’, positive headlines from the US-China trade developments and prospects of extra interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is losing 0.03% at 5.6889 and faces the next support at 5.6367 (monthly low Sep.30) seconded by 5.6334 (200-day SMA) and then 5.5344 (low Aug.16). On the upside, a surpass of 5.7322 (100-day SMA) would aim for 5.7576 (monthly high Oct.2) and finally 5.7913 (high Sep.11).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after mixed US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is falling further away from 1.10, consolidating. US Non-Farm Payrolls came out at 136K with upward revisions and weak wages. Political developments are also eyed.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.23 amid a mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.23, as the greenback gains ground after mixed jobs report. Brexit uncertainty prevails as Ireland rejects the UK's Brexit proposals.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops and retreats on mixed US jobs data
The US economy added 136K jobs in September and the unemployment rate falls to 3.5%. Weaker wage growth data does little to inspire bears, through capped any further upside.
Gold falls below $1500 mark in reaction to mostly upbeat US employment details
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and tumbled to levels below key $1500 psychological mark post-US jobs data.
NFP Quick Analysis: Four positive points that drive up the dollar and keep hawks happy
The US economy gained more jobs than some had feared. Upward revisions added a hefty 45,000 jobs in previous months. Census hiring was a meager 1,000 jobs – with robust private-sector hiring. The underemployment level significantly dropped, a positive for the Fed.