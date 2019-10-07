USD/TRY: Rising geopolitical risk weighs on the Lira – Rabobank

The Rabobank Research Team provide the near-term outlook on the Turkish Lira, in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions surrounding Turkey and Syria.
Earlier this morning, Turkish President Erdogan said that he hopes to visit US President Trump in the first half of next month.
Key Quotes:
“The Turkish lira was the weakest link in the EM space in the early hours of trading as Turkey’s incursion into northern Syria seems imminent.
If it wasn’t for President Erdogan convincing Trump that Turkey cannot wait any longer to create a bigger buffer with Syria (as Turkey has reached its limits for hosting refugees), USD/TRY would have been trading significantly higher, i.e. at least around 6.00. Initial market reaction so far today has been therefore relatively restrained.
That said, the path of the least resistance in the short-term is skewed to the upside in USD/TRY as a military conflict is never positive for the markets.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leans lower amid weak German data, trade concerns
EUR/USD kicks off the new week on the back foot, falling toward 1.0950. German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.
GBP/USD drops below amid fears of a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD has lost dropped below 1.23 amid Brexit uncertainty. EU leaders have expressed doubts about reaching a deal by the EU Summit as they deem the UK's offer as insufficient.
USD/JPY: risk-off maintains risk skewed to the downside
Japanese Leading Economic Index fell to 91.7 in August. Trade war talks set to fail before starting, as China reluctant to offer a full deal. USD/JPY consolidating below 107.00, bearish on a break through 106.45.
Gold refreshes session lows, around $1500 mark
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour.
Forex Today: China limits scope for talks, EU skeptical on Brexit, and Trump's troubles mount
Market sentiment is somewhat damp after reports that China intends to limit the scope of a trade deal with the US. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to Washington later this week.