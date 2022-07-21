- USD/TRY snaps three-day uptrend after rising to the highest levels since December 2021.
- CBRT is expected to leave benchmark rate unchanged at 14.0%, despite record inflation.
- US dollar retreats as Nord Stream 1 restores gas flow, ECB rate hike looms.
USD/TRY bulls take a breather around a seven-month high as the quote retreats to 17.58 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the Turkish lira (TRY) pair prints the first daily loss in four as traders await a monetary policy meeting on the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye (CBRT).
The quote refreshed the yearly high earlier in the day as markets expect no change in the CBRT’s monetary policy even if the Turkish inflation jumped to a record high in May.
Earlier in the month global credit rating agency cut Turkiye’s debt rating to "B" from "B+" on Friday, citing rising inflation and economic concerns, per Reuters. The reason could be linked to the nation’s continuous push for qualitative measures and resistance toward the rate hike even if the headlines inflation refreshes all-time high. That said, the Turkish Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to a record high of around 39.0% during June.
On a broader front, restoration of the gas flows from Russia’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline, even if gradual, appeared to have improved the market’s mood although Germany considers it as 30% of capacity. The same joins the pre-Fed blackout period and the hopes of a hawkish move from the European Central Bank (ECB) to weigh on the US dollar.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields fail to improve, down 1.5 basis points near 3.02% but the S&P 500 Futures reverse early day losses and gain upside momentum.
Moving on, likely inaction from the CBRT and anticipated disappointment from the ECB may keep USD/TRY bulls hopeful. However, any surprises won’t be taken lightly.
Technical analysis
Unless declining below the previous resistance line from June, around 17.50 by the press time, USD/TRY bulls remain on their way to the 2021 yearly high near 18.35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds gains above 1.0200 ahead of ECB
EURUSD is consolidating gains above 1.0200, supported by news that Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline has resumed gas deliveries. The renewed US dollar sell-off also underpins the pair. The upside, however, remains capped by the Italian political crisis.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped near 1.2000
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2000, unable to capitalize on broad US dollar weakness. Investors cheer the Nord Stream restart news, helping lift the overall market mood. Aggressive BOE tightening expectations keep the pound underpinned.
Gold: Will the ECB rescue the bulls?
Gold price remains vulnerable while below the $1,700 threshold. The ECB is set to hike rates this Thursday to combat soaring inflation. A less hawkish ECB could rescue XAUUSD, as the metal remains oversold.
BTC/USD retreats from five-week top as Tesla reveals Bitcoin sale
BTC/USD bears the burden of Tesla’s dislike for Bitcoin as bulls retreat from monthly peak. However, the Bitcoin pair remains mildly bid at around $23,200 during early Thursday as traders brace for fresh clues.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!