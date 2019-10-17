USD/TRY resumes the upside, climbs to 5.90

- USD/TRY moves higher after two daily pullbacks.
- Turkey rejected Trump’s letter. US sanctions loom.
- Operation ‘Peace Spring’ remains well in place.
The Turkish Lira has resumed the downside on Thursday and is now lifting USD/TRY to the vicinity of the 5.90 level, where some decent resistance appears to have emerged.
USD/TRY focused on Syria… and Trump
The offered bias seems to have returned to the Turkish currency in the second half of the week and is now prompting the pair to reverse two daily pullbacks and refocus on the upside.
TRY trades on a soft fashion today as the likeliness of US sanctions against the country has picked up traction after President R.T.Erdogan ‘dismissed’ a letter from President Trump earlier in the morning. In the meantime, the US Congress has intensified its pressure on Trump’s recent decision to pull back army troops from Syria.
In the Turkish calendar, in the meantime, Industrial Production contracted 3.6% on a year to August, intensifying the contraction recorded in the previous month. Additional data saw Retail Sales expanding at a monthly 0.3% and the Budget deficit came in at TRY 17.71 billion in September.
What to look for around TRY
The outlook on the Turkish Lira has deteriorated further following the start of the military operation in Syria and the subsequent threats of US sanctions. That said, TRY is expected to remain well under heavy pressure both on the geopolitical and domestic economic front, while the psychological 6.00 mark is back on the radar. On the latter, scepticism among investors regarding the ability of the country to finally embark on a more sustainable growth path (Erdogan set a target of 5% GDP growth in 2020) and to implement the much needed structural reforms - crucial to bring in more stability to the currency and sustainability to domestic fundamentals – remains on the rise and cast dark clouds over occasional bouts of strength in the currency.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.12% at 5.8910 and a surpass of 5.9416 (61.8% Fibo of the May-August drop) would open the door to 6.0027 (monthly high Aug.26) and then 6.0753 (78.6% Fibo of the May-August drop). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 5.7689 (21-day SMA) followed by 5.6553 (200-day SMA) and finally 5.6367 (monthly low Sep.30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.11 on Brexit deal
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, a new October high. The UK and the EU have reached a Brexit agreement, and markets are cheering. US-Sino relations are also eyed.
GBP/USD trims early gains, falls below 1.2800
News that the DUP formally rejected UK PM Johnson’s Brexit deal spurred doubts it can pass Parliament, scheduled to meet next Saturday. GBP/USD flirting with daily lows in the 1.2770 price zone.
USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point
The pair was seen consolidating the recent gains to over two-month tops. The near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.
Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.
As soon as the China deal falls apart the dollar will rise again
Where does the dollar go from here? We might wonder if an okay US economy still fades a bit in the face of a recovering European and perhaps UK economy. We guess the dollar is not getting a comeuppance right now, just a correction.