USD/TRY resumes the rally, advances to the 5.80 area

- USD/TRY moves higher and tests the boundaries of 5.80.
- Better mood around the Dollar weighs on the EM space.
- Turkey Consumer Confidence improved to 58.3 in August.
The Turkish Lira continues to depreciate in the second half of the week and is now lifting USD/TRY to fresh two-month tops around 5.80.
USD/TRY up on USD-buying
The pair left behind yesterday’s pullback and it has regained some upside traction to the 5.80 neighbourhood, recording at the same time fresh two-month highs and flirting with the 100-day SMA.
In the meantime, TRY lost already more than 6% since monthly peaks vs. the Greenback just below 5.45, always on the back of US-China trade jitters and their impact on the high-beta currencies.
In the domestic docket, Turkey’s Consumer Confidence ticked higher to 58.3 for the current month, while investors will close following headlines from the Jackson Hole Symposium that kicks in today as well as the speech by Fed’s Powell, expected tomorrow.
What to look for around TRY
The current preference for safer assets in response to the US-China trade war and fears of a technical recession at some point in the next couple of years in the US has undermined extra gains in the Lira. On another front, newly appointed Governor M.Uysal appears to have inaugurated an Erdogan-sponsored easing cycle following the recent interest rate cut by the CBRT. Whether this move was untimely (as regarded before the rate cut) it remains to be seen. Further moves from the CBRT include the reduction of the RRR in order to boost banks’ lending and give extra oxygen to the economy. In the meantime, TRY remains supported by the ongoing ‘hunt for yield’, as domestic rates still look attractive in spite of the recent cut. On the more macro view, the country needs to implement the much-needed structural reforms (announced in April) to bring in more stability to the currency and sustain a serious recovery in both economic activity and credibility.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.95% at 5.7627 and a surpass of 5.7895 (monthly high Aug.22) would expose 5.8476 (50% Fibo of the May-August drop) and finally 5.9326 (monthly high Jun.14). On the other hand, immediate contention is located at 5.6814 (55-day SMA) followed by 5.5680 (200-day SMA) and then 5.4494 (monthly low Aug.8).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows as optimism from German data fades
EUR/USD has hit a fresh three-week low below 1.1070 as optimism from better-than-expected German PMIs fades. The data still points to a downturn. Tension mounts ahead of Fed's Powell critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2200 on Merkel's Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2250, at the highest this month after German Chancellor Merkel said a solution to the Irish backstop can be found by October 31st. UK PM Johnson is meeting French President Macron.
USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell
USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
Gold plummets to fresh nine-day lows near $1,492 on surging US T-bond yields
The XAU/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the last hour and broke below the critical $1,500 as the rising US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the safe-haven gold to find demand.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC to $50,000 or Gold to $5,000? Current crypto levels to watch
"Gold will reach $5,000" claimed Peter Schiff, a crypto critic, and a gold bug. "Bitcoin will reach $50,000," said Tom Lee. Both influences clashed on social media and on television about future prices.