USD/TRY refreshes yearly top with eyes on 17.00 on Fed vs. CBRT bias ahead of US inflation

- USD/TRY remains on the front foot for the third consecutive day.
- Turkish President Erdogan’s rejection to rate hike contrasts Fed’s hawkish bias to favor bulls.
- Risk-off mood, firmer yields add strength to the pair’s upside momentum.
- US CPI appears the key as traders struggle to find Fed’s path post-September.
USD/TRY stays on the way to 17.00 threshold as it refreshes the yearly high for the third consecutive day while picking up bids near 16.85 ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
The broad US dollar rebound could be a general catalyst for the Turkish lira (TRY) pair’s latest strength. However, a monetary policy divergence between the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) appears the fundamental base favoring bulls.
Despite witnessing the 70% inflation at home, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan kept his pledge to reject the interest rate increases. “Speaking after a cabinet meeting this week, Erdogan said Turkey will not raise interest rates but rather continue cutting them in the face of high living costs,” said Reuters.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reverses the pullback from a fortnight high as the Treasury bond yields regain upside momentum after snapping a six-day uptrend the previous day. The reason behind the greenback’s rebound could be linked to the anxiety ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, as well as Friday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May.
Additionally, the Atlanta Fed’s GDP measure, World Bank (WB) President David Malpass and officials from China, namely Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen and Vice Finance Minister Zou Jiayi, renewed recession fears to offer extra strength to the US dollar.
It's worth observing that the risk-negative news from Ukraine also weighs on the mood and fuel the USD/TRY prices. “Kyiv says it has not yet reached any agreement with Russia or Turkey to allow the safe passage of its grain ships in the Black Sea, injecting skepticism into a push by the U.N. to create a vital food corridor,” per Politico.
The latest bullish bias of the USD/TRY traders is likely to extend amid a light calendar and risk-off mood.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond a three-month-old resistance line, around 16.72 by the press time, directs USD/TRY towards 17.00 and 17.25 hurdles before directing the bulls towards the 2021 peak surrounding 17.40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot below 1.0700 amid firmer USD, yields
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0700, as the US dollar is scaling higher amid a renewed uptick in the Treasury yields. Higher inflation expectations and growth concerns sap investors' confidence and favor the safe-haven dollar. EU data awaited.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2550 on Brexit woes, USD rebound
GBP/USD remains under pressure towards 1.2550 amid fresh fears concerning Brexit and global recession, in the face of aggressive Fed tightening. The cautious market mood is underpinning the dollar's safe-haven demand while Treasury yields rebound.
Gold: Bull-bear tug-of-war around $1,850 extends, all eyes on US inflation
Gold Price tested the bullish commitments below the critical daily support of $1,842 on Tuesday and managed to regain ground above the latter. This allowed bulls to snap a two-day corrective downside and close the day in the green above the $1,850 level.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Altcoins follow suit as range tightens for BTC
Bitcoin price is hovering inside its range for nearly a month now and shows no signs of breaking out any time soon. However, this has not stopped investors from speculating a move higher to fill the CME gaps.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!