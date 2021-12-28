USD/TRY recovers further from the lowest level since mid-November, eyeing 12.00 mark

- USD/TRY gained positive traction for the second successive day on Tuesday.
- The momentum allowed the pair to reverse a part of last week's steep slide.
- Concerns about Turkey's monetary policy continued undermining the lira.
The Turkish lira weakened for the second successive day against the US dollar and pushed the USD/TRY pair back closer to the 12.00 mark during the early part of the European session.
The momentum allowed the USD/TRY pair to move away from its lowest level since mid-November, touched last week in reaction to the government's move to cover FX losses on certain deposits. President Tayyip Erdogan announced a scheme last Monday, under which the Treasury and central bank will reimburse losses incurred on converted lira deposits. This, in turn, led to a steep decline of more than 50% for the pair, though spot prices managed to find decent support ahead of the key 10.00 psychological mark.
Investors remain concerned over Turkey's monetary policy amid fears of spiralling inflation, which continued acting as a headwind for the lira and assisted the USD/TRY to attract fresh buying. The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has not been given a free hand, but instead has been forced to adopt the President's belief that high-interest rates cause inflation. In fact, the CBRT has slashed its policy rates by 500 basis points to 14% since September despite the fact that the official inflation rate topped 21% in November.
The uptick on Tuesday was sparked by comments overnight from Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, saying that state banks and institutions did not sell dollars on the night that Erdogan made his announcement. That said, a softer tone surrounding the US dollar held back traders from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/TRY pair, at least for the time being. Nevertheless, the lira, at current levels, is still down nearly 40% YTD against the USD and seems vulnerable to depreciate further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.1300 in the early American session as markets remain choppy ahead of the New Year holiday. The dollar holds its ground after the data from the US revealed on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 198K from 206K.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday but made a sharp U-turn ahead of the American session. With the greenback facing renewed selling pressure amid falling yields, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold Price Forecast: Entering 2022 with firmly bullish potential Premium
XAU/USD gains bullish traction has an immediate resistance at 1,820.25. Spot gold is little changed on a daily basis, marginally higher around the 1,813 level. The dollar keeps seesawing between gains and losses without a certain catalyst as investors close their books for 2021.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Time to squeeze out the last gains for 2021
Bitcoin price is on the front foot this morning as bulls are making a U-turn in the price action at $46,000 and are already in the process of reclaiming $47,032. Ethereum is in the same setup, reclaiming $3,700. XRP is no different but has issues in breaking above $0.8390 as bulls risk stepping into a bull trap if they cannot break above it.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.