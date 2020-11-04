USD/TRY recedes from all-time highs, back below 8.45

- USD/TRY did not reach an all-time high today… for now.
- Investors remain vigilant on the US elections results.
- Turkish central bank remains in the centre of the debate.
The lira manages to duck another all-time low vs. the greenback, and that’s news on Wednesday. In fact, USD/TRY trades on a positive note albeit below Tuesday’s peaks near 8.55.
USD/TRY focused on US elections, CBRT
USD/TRY resumes the upside following Tuesday’s small pullback despite hitting fresh all-time highs in levels just shy of the 8.55 yardstick.
In the meantime, the currency remains well under pressure on the back of rising inflation, the persistent drain of FX reserves and negative real interest rates. It is worth noting that Tuesday’s inflation figures saw the CPI rising nearly 12% on a year to October, well above the central bank’s 5% goal.
Back to the US elections, a Biden win could increase the likeliness of sanctions against Ankara following the purchase of the S-400 Russian defence system.
So far, the lira is the worst EM currency performer, shedding nearly 30% this year. The pair gained almost 10% since the CBRT disappointed market expectations at its late October meeting.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.50% at 8.4329 and faces the next hurdle at 8.5434 (all-time high Nov.3). On the downside, a drop below 7.7787 (low Oct.22) would expose 7.6294 (monthly low Oct.1) and finally 7.5082 (low Sep.25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Markets rise as nail-biting elections marginally edge toward Biden
The US Presidential election remains tight, yet Biden seems to be improving his position in Michigan and Wisconsin. Markets are rising and the safe-haven dollar is down. Earlier, the dollar dropped on fears of a contested election.
EUR/USD jumps above 1.17 as Biden edges higher in tight elections
EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.1700 as the US Presidential Elections remain contested but seem better for Biden. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. Eurozone coronavirus concerns and US statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD surges above 1.30 as market mood improves, election eyed
GBP/USD has changed course and risen above 1.30 as the market mood improves amid rising chances for a Biden victory in the US elections. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1890 amid resurgent USD demand
A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The US political uncertainty forced investors to hedge their positions and underpinned the USD.
WTI clings to gains above $38.00 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices manage to extend the rebound from Monday’s lows in the sub-$34.00 region to the vicinity of the $39.00 mark per barrel. The rebound in prices, however, is expected to be short-lived as it is mainly supported by short covering.