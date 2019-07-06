USD/TRY rebounds to 4-day tops near 5.87 ahead of NFP

- USD/TRY clinches fresh multi-day peaks near 5.8700.
- Spot met support at the 200-day SMA near 5.65 on Wednesday.
- US Non-farm Payrolls next of relevance in the calendar.
The Turkish Lira is depreciating further vs. the buck at the end of the week, pushing USD/TRY to the area of new 4-day tops around the 5.8700 mark.
USD/TRY now looks to US calendar
The pair is reversing the weekly decline after meeting quite decent contention in the 5.65 neighbourhood, where sits the critical 200-day SMA. It is worth recalling that the Lira has been appreciating since late May lows above the 6.15 handle vs. the buck amidst renewed demand for EM assets.
In fact, the sentiment towards riskier assets has been improving as of late on the back of USD-selling in response to rising speculations of rate cuts by the Fed in the next months.
in addition, recent lower-than-expected inflation figures could have lent some support to household spending and demand for TRY, although prospects for the start of an easing cycle by the CBRT look premature to say the least.
Later in the day, US Non-farm Payrolls will dominate the sentiment in the global markets, with consensus seeing the economy adding more than 180K jobs during last month. In addition, the focus of attention should be on the performance of wage inflation pressures.
What to look for around TRY
The Turkish Lira is losing some momentum after clinging tops in the 5.65 area vs. the greenback earlier in the week, coincident with the 200-day SMA. As usual, trade effervescence should remain as key driver in the EM FX space, while frictions between the AKP and its main opposition party in the run up to the municipal elections in Istanbul are also emerging as another source for Lira volatility albeit on the domestic front. Further out, potential US sanctions following the purchase of the Russian missile defence system keeps lingering over the country as well as sanctions over Iranian crude oil exports. Additionally, the independence and credibility of the CBRT should remain under the microscope against the omnipresent conflict between the government and the bank’s authorities. Recently, another focus of attention has emerged after the IMF urged the government to start implementing reforms aimed to bring back stability to the country’s fundamentals.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 1.08% at 5.8409 and faces the next up barrier at 5.8762 (10-day SMA) followed by 5.9646 (21-day SMA) and then 6.1516 (high May 23). On the flip side, a breach of 5.6560 (low Jun.5) would open the door to 5.6428 (200-day SMA) and then 5.6177 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits a 10-week high after the weak NFP
EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1300, at the highest since late March. The USD is plunging after the NFP showed an increase of only 75K. Wages disappointed as well.
GBP/USD touches a three-week high after weak US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, the highest since May 21st. The greenback has fallen after the jobs report fell short job gains and wages. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader.
USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures
NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus
However, overbought conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.