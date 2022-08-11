- USD/TRY keeps the side-lined trading below 18.00.
- Türkiye Current Account deficit came at $3.46B in June.
- US Producer Prices contracted 0.5% MoM in July.
USD/TRY reverses two consecutive daily pullbacks and resumes the upside near 17.96 on Thursday.
USD/TRY holds on just below 18.00
Bulls keep pushing harder but there seems to be a huge resistance in the 18.00 neighbourhood so far.
Indeed, while the selling bias around the Turkish lira remained well in place in the past couple of weeks, the contention area around the 18.00 mark has so far held on pretty well.
In the domestic calendar, the Current Account deficit shrank to $3.46B in June (from $6.47B).
In the meantime, investors have started to shift their focus to the upcoming monetary policy meeting by the Turkish central bank (CBRT) on August 18, where consensus remains so far biased towards another “on hold” stance despite inflation ran at the fastest pace since 1998 at nearly 80% YoY in July.
What to look for around TRY
The upside bias in USD/TRY remains unchanged and stays on course to revisit the key 18.00 zone.
In the meantime, the lira’s price action is expected to keep gyrating around the performance of energy and commodity prices - which are directly correlated to developments from the war in Ukraine - the broad risk appetite trends and the Fed’s rate path in the next months.
Extra risks facing the Turkish currency also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of abating (despite rising less than forecast in July), real interest rates remain entrenched in negative figures and the political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards low interest rates remains omnipresent. In addition, there seems to be no Plan B to attract foreign currency in a context where the country’s FX reserves dwindle by the day.
Key events in Türkiye this week: End year CPI Forecast, Industrial Production, Retail Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: FX intervention by the CBRT. Progress (or lack of it) of the government’s new scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Presidential/Parliamentary elections in June 23.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.92% at 17.9524 and faces the immediate target at 17.9874 (2022 high August 3) seconded by 18.2582 (all-time high December 20) and then 19.00 (round level). On the other hand, a breach of 17.1903 (weekly low July 15) would pave the way for 16.2471 (100-day SMA) and finally 16.0365 (monthly low June 27).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above1.0350 after soft PPI data
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0350 in the American trading hours on Thursday. The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the annual PPI declined to 9.8% in July from 11.3% in June, compared to the market expectation of 10.4%, and hurt the dollar.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day above 1.2200
GBP/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day near 1.2240 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The softer than expected producer inflation data from the US seems to be weighing on the dollar and allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Gold struggles to gather momentum, holds above $1,790
Gold is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum on Thursday. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 1% after soft PPI data from the US, however, XAU/USD manages to hold in positive territory above $1,790.
Yes, Merge is bullish for Ethereum Classic price, but do you know when to get out?
ETC saw a shallow dip on August 2, but the recovery has been quicker. A resumption of the rally to $77.33 seems plausible before Merge, especially with appropriate momentum backing the move.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!