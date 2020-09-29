USD/TRY pushes higher, gradually approaches 8.00

- USD/TRY once again clinches fresh all-time highs around 7.85.
- Fresh geopolitics jitters continue to weigh on the Turkish currency.
- The Turkish central bank will publish its minutes on Thursday.
Once again, the Turkish lira fell to all-time lows vs. the greenback, this time lifting USD/TRY to the area above 7.8500 during early trade.
USD/TRY focused on geopolitics and CBRT
The Turkish currency continues to debilitate on Tuesday. Now, with the centre of attention in the Caucasus, the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan carries the potential to see Russia and Turkey face each other, as these countries support the opposing parties.
In the meantime, the pair regained upside traction and quickly left behind the knee-jerk following the decision by the Turkish central bank (CBRT) to hike interest rates by 200 bps last Thursday.
It is worth noting that the lira shed nearly 25% vs. the greenback so far this year.
The next key event for TRY will be the publication of the CBRT Minutes on Thursday.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.53 at 7.8376 and faces the next hurdle at 7.8525 (all-time high Sep.29). On the downside, a drop below 7.5082 (low Sep.25) would expose 7.4124 (low Sep.10) and finally 7.2019 (low Aug.21).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
