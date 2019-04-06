- USD/TRY picks up further downside pressure and drops to 5.80.
- The offered tone in USD keeps weighing on spot.
- Focus remains on trade jitters and the impact on EM space.
The Turkish Lira is appreciating for yet another session and has dragged USD/TRY to fresh 2-month lows in the 5.80 neighbourhood, where it is now looking to consolidate.
USD/TRY looks to trade, risk trends
The pair is attempting a sideline theme in the lower end of the recent range near the 5.80 region, all amidst a renewed offered tone surrounding the greenback and persistent trade jitters involving US, China and Mexico.
In the meantime, spot is down for the second week in a row so far on Tuesday with the exclusive driver being the weakness in the greenback in response to rising speculations over the probable rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
On another side, TRY remains vigilant on trade jitters and their impact on the EM space, while somewhat ignoring recent lower-than-expected inflation figures during last month as well as a weaker manufacturing PMI.
What to look for around TRY
The Turkish Lira is attempting to stabilize around the 5.80 region so far this week, meandering the area of multi-week lows. As usual, trade effervescence should remain as key driver in the EM FX space, while frictions between the AKP and its main opposition party in the run up to the municipal elections in Istanbul are also emerging as another source for Lira volatility albeit on the domestic front. Further out, potential US sanctions following the purchase of the Russian missile defence system keeps lingering over the country as well as sanctions over Iranian crude oil exports. Additionally, the independence and credibility of the CBRT should remain under the microscope against the omnipresent conflict between the government and the bank’s authorities. Recently, another focus of attention has emerged after the IMF urged the government to start implementing reforms aimed to bring back stability to the country’s fundamentals.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is retreating 0.05% at 5.8268 and a breach of 5.8079 (low Jun.4) would open the door to 5.7094 (low Apr.17) and then 5.6505 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, initial hurdle lines up at 6.0228 (21-day SMA) followed by 6.1516 (high May 23) and then 6.2457 (2019 high May 9).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD pulls back from 3-week highs consolidates at higher ground
The dollar remains under although there was no follow-through to Monday's sell-off. EUR/USD flat for the day at around 1.1240 following disappointing data from both shores of the Atlantic. Fed's Powell said policymakers would act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, odds for a rate cut decreased modestly.
GBP/USD higher in range, limited by 1.2700
Broad dollar's weakness keeps the GBP/USD pair afloat although gains beyond 1.2700 still seem unlikely due to the wait-and-see in UK politics ahead of May's replacement. Data weighs on Pound as UK Markit Construction PMI fell to 48.6 in May.
USD/JPY bounces-back to 108.00 as S&P 500 futures turn positive
Amid an uptick in the US S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, the USD/JPY pair caught a fresh bid-wave and bounced-back to the 108 handle, as the bulls were rescued by an improvement in the risk sentiment.
AUD/USD flashes fresh 3-week high despite RBA’s 0.25% rate cut
Even if the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced a 25 basis points (bps) cut to its benchmark cash rate, the AUD/USD pair is on the bids on Tuesday.
Gold retreats toward $1320 as correction from multi-month highs deepens
After climbing to its highest level in more than four months near $1329 boosted by the intense flight-to-safety, the XAU/USD pair changed its direction and started to retrace the impressive upsurge that allowed the troy ounce of the precious metal to gain more than $50 since last Thursday.