USD/TRY Price Analysis: Short-term falling channel keeps sellers hopeful

- USD/TRY seesaws in a choppy range below 100-HMA.
- MACD teases recovery moves inside a bearish chart pattern.
- One-week-old horizontal support pops-up on the bears’ radar.
USD/TRY recently eased from the intraday high of 7.886 to 7.8750 amid early Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the quote keeps the previous day’s bounce off 7.8517 to regain the 100-HMA.
Even if the pair manages to cross 100-HMA immediate resistance, at 7.8930 now, based on the MACD signals, a two-day-long descending channel formation keeps the USD/TRY buyers away until witnessing a break of 7.9245/50.
Also likely to challenge the upside momentum is the weekly high near 8.0510 and November 11 top close to 8.2000.
During the USD/TRY downside, the stated channel’s support near 7.8220 and a horizontal line including November 19 high and November 23 low, around 7.7360, will be the key to watch.
If at all the USD/TRY sellers manage to keep the reins past-7.7360, the monthly low of 7.5059 will be on their radars.
USD/TRY hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Fizzles upside momentum below 0.7400 but bears await clear signals
AUD/USD eases after refreshing the three-month top the previous day, downside have recently been confined though. Chatters surrounding US-China relations, virus woes probe risk-on but absence of the US traders, light calendar elsewhere, limits the moves.
EURUSD stabilises above 1.1900 awaiting further drivers
EUR/USD was at the whim of US dollar flows on Thursday, but ultimately ended the day flat at just above 1.1800. ECB rhetoric, as well as the minutes of the November meeting, serve as a reminder of the stimulus dilemma faced by the ECB in December.
Gold: Consolidation at critical weekly lows, bears looking for a discount
The price of gold has been on the back foot this week, breaking below the psychological $1,850s area, plummeting to a fresh weekly low of $1,800.40.
WTI regains $45.00 even as choppy session limits the moves
WTI fades pullback moves from the highest in nine months. The energy benchmark eased from the multi-day high the previous day as global optimism, mainly fuelled through the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes, fizzled. Also challenging the oil bulls was the US holiday due to Thanksgiving Day.
