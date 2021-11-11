USD/TRY Price Analysis: Seesaws around all-time high near $9.88

- USD/TRY renews record top before trading sideways during three-day uptrend.
- RSI conditions hint at pullback inside a three-month-old rising channel, bullish chart pattern keeps buyers hopeful.
- 10-DMA, pennant’s support restrict short-term declines ahead of the channel’s support.
USD/TRY seesaws around $9.8760 after renewing the record top to $9.8810 during the pre-European session on Thursday.
In doing so, the Turkish Lira (TRY) pair justifies the confirmation of a bullish pennant chart pattern inside a short-term rising. However, overbought RSI conditions test the buyers of late.
Even so, the pullback moves remain less important until staying beyond the wedge’s resistance line, now support around $9.7180.
Following that, the 10-DMA and wedge’s lower line, respectively near $9.6925 and $9.5400, could test the USD/TRY bears before dragging them to the stated channel’s support around $9.4970.
Meanwhile, the $9.9000 round figure will precede the $10.00 psychological magnet and the channel’s upper line near $10.1480 to lure the USD/TRY bulls.
USD/TRY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
