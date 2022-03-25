USD/TRY Price Analysis: Juggling in a range of 14.80-14.90, volatility contracts

- USD/TRY continues to auction in a range of 14.77-14.87 the whole week.
- Contraction of Bollinger Bands (20,2,-2) signals more consolidation ahead.
- The major is trading above 200 EMA, which adds to the upside filters.
The USD/TRY continues to oscillate in a 10 pips range amid the absence of any potential trigger that could dictate prices in either direction.
On an hourly scale, USD/TRY is auctioning in a range of 14.77-14.87 the whole week. Bollinger Bands have been contracted, which signifies a consolidation ahead. Usually, a squeeze in volatility is followed by a breakout in the same.
The major has been stabilized above 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is trading near 14.75. Auctioning of an asset above the 200 EMA adds to the upside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is juggling in a range of 40.00-60.00, which advocates consolidation going forward until the oscillator breaches the consolidation range decisively.
Should the asset violates March 14 high at 14.90, bulls may attract bids and will send the pair towards March 11 high at 15.06. Breach of the latter will send the asset to its ultimate target of 16 December 2021 average traded price at 15.27.
On the flip side, a slippage below the 200 EMA at 14.75 will activate bears and the asset may drop to March 17 low at 14.58. If the asset fails to find ground near 14.58, it will get exposed to March 15 low at 14.39.
USD/TRY hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
