USD/TRY Price Analysis: Juggles around 14.60, bulls may strengthen above 14.80

- USD/TRY continues to oscillate in a range of 14.52-14.76.
- The RSI (14) is trading in a 60.00-80.00 range, which indicates that a bullish setup is intact.
- Bears may dictate asset prices if it slips below the 20-period EMA at 14.34.
The USD/TRY pair is continued to trade back and forth in a narrow range of 14.52-14.76 from Tuesday. The asset is displaying a balanced auction after a consecutive nine positive ticks. On Thursday, the pair is trading 0.43% above Wednesday’s closing price.
On the daily scale, USD/TRY has extended its gains after overstepping the 50% Fibonacci retracement (placed from 20 December 2021 high at 18.37 to 23 December low at 10.25) at 14.34. The major is auctioning in a flat channel whose upper end is placed from January 3 high at 13.94 and the lower end is marked from January 31 low at 13.27.
The pair is firmly holding above 20-period and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which are trading at 14.34 and 13.83 respectively.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the range 60.00-80.00, which signals more gains ahead.
For an upside, bulls are required to overstep Wednesday’s high at 14.76, which will drift the greenback bulls towards Friday’s high at 15.07 and 16 December 2021 high at 15.75.
On the flip side, bulls may lose their control if the major slip below the 20-period EMA at 14.34. This will send the pair towards the 50-period EMA at 13.83 and further to 38.2% Fibo retracement at 13.38.
USD/TRY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds gains around 1.3150 ahead of BOE rate decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, receding from weekly highs. Bulls turn cautious ahead of the BOE interest rate decision, Russia-Ukraine peace talks. BOE is up for the third consecutive rate-hike to tame inflation. The US dollar and Treasury yields fail to capitalize on the hawkish Fed outcome.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1050 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD is off the weekly high, trading below 1.1050 amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. The US dollar drops with the Treasury yields, in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed decision, keeping the downside cushioned. Lagarde, Russia-Ukraine peace talks in focus.
Gold: Road to recovery eyes $1,940 and $1,950
Gold price remains in the hands of buyers this Thursday, following a decent comeback amidst a hawkish Fed. Concerns over risks to global economic growth play out and influence gold price, as the focus remains on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
XRP price sets sights on $1, but Ripple on-chain metrics remain lull
XRP price has triggered a massive breakout from an optimistic pattern, but the consolidation has caused it to remain rangebound. On-chain metrics hint at a minor blockade ahead.
BOE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A hat-trick and a difficult balancing act Premium
The BOE is eyeing a hat-trick, with the third straight 25 basis points (bps) rate hike at its March monetary policy meeting this Thursday. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown the central bank into a dilemma.