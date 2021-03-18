USD/TRY Price Analysis: Inside key SMA envelope around 7.50, CBRT in focus

- USD/TRY stays depressed near intraday low, MACD teases bears.
- CBRT may hike the benchmark rate from 17% to 18%.
- Technically bearish bias awaits fundamental confirmation between 100-day and 200-day SMA.
USD/TRY stays mildly offered, currently down 0.12% around 7.4945, while heading into Thursday’s European session. Even so, the pair stays between the 100-day and 200-day SMA ahead of today’s monetary policy meeting of the Turkish central bank CBRT.
Read: Turkey: CBRT to hike rates by 100bps to 18.0% amid market pressures – MUFG
Given the rate hike expectations joining the receding bullish bias of MACD, USD/TRY sellers remain hopeful.
Though, a clear downside break of 200-day SMA, currently around 7.4400, becomes necessary for the seller’s entry.
Following that, the monthly low near 7.2220 and early February tops near 7.2060 should return to the chart.
Meanwhile, the pair’s upside break of 100-day SMA, at 7.5516 now, on a daily closing basis, backed by CBRT surprise, will eye for the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of November 2020 to February 2021 downside, around 7.7400.
If at all, the USD/TRY bulls dominate past-7.7400, the monthly peak of 7.7881 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level close to 7.9400 will be in focus.
USD/TRY daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases a part of FOMC-inspired gains, slides to mid-1.1900s
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, having stalled the post-FOMC strong advance just ahead of the 1.2000 mark. The upbeat US economic outlook helped revive the USD demand and exerted some pressure. Speeches by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD: Charging up for 1.4000 with eyes on Bank of England
GBP/USD consolidates post-Fed gains around 1.3950 amid cautious mood on “Super Thursday”. Brexit, Sino-US tussle and vaccine jitters keep a tab on the bulls. BOE is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged. The quarterly inflation report holds the key.
Gold: Bulls recapture 21-DMA amid dovish Federal Reserve
Gold stays on the front foot above the 21-DMA so far this Thursday. The yellow metal stretches the previous day’s upside momentum as Asia reacts to Fed’s dovish performance while vaccine jitters also have some positives.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.