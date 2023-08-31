USD/TRY: Lira slowly fills CBRT-induced gap below 27.00 as Turkish GDP, Fed inflation loom

- USD/TRY edges higher around weekly top, struggles to extend two-day uptrend.
- Cautious mood ahead of Fed’s favorite inflation gauge prod Turkish Lira traders.
- CBRTs’ utter hawkish move contrasts with likely end to Fed’s rate hike cycle and test USD/TRY buyers.
- Sellers eyed firmer Turkish Q2 GDP, softer US Core PCE Price Index for August.
USD/TRY clings to mild gains around 26.72 heading into Thursday’s European session as it consolidates last Thursday’s heavy losses, the biggest since December 2021, ahead of the key data from Turkiye and the US. It should be noted, however, that a cautious mood prods the Turkish Lira (TRY) traders.
In doing so, the USD/TRY pair fails to justify the broad-based US Dollar losses amid fears of an end to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish cycle, backed by downbeat US data. The reason could be linked to the market’s lack of confidence in the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye’s (CBRT) capacity to tame the high inflation in Ankara despite taking tough decisions of late. On the same line could be the US Dollar’s positioning for this week’s top-tier inflation and employment clues.
On the last Thursday, the Turkish central bank CBRT surprised global markets by lifting the benchmark rates to 25%, versus 20% expected and 17.5% previous readings. The move allowed the Lira to mark the biggest daily gain since late 2021. However, the market’s doubt about the credibility of such measures seems to have weighed on the TRY afterward.
On the contrary, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stays defensive at the 200-DMA support while testing the three-day losing streak as traders seek more clues to confirm the dovish bias about the US Federal Reserve.
So far during the week, the early signals for Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), namely the ADP Employment Change, the US second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized and the US Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence figures have exerted downside pressure on the US Dollar.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures struggle to track Wall Street’s gains amid the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US data. However, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain pressured at the lowest levels in three weeks, around 4.11% by the press time.
Looking forward, the Quarterly Gross Domestic Product from Turkiye, expected 3.5% for the second quarter versus 4.0% prior, will direct immediate moves of the USD/TRY pair. Following that, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for August, expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% MoM but edge higher to 4.2% YoY from 4.1% prior.
Technical analysis
The 21-DMA hurdle of around 26.85 guards the immediate upside of the USD/TRY pair as it awaits the key Turkish/US data. It’s worth noting, however, that the pullback remains elusive beyond the 25.30. That said, the downbeat oscillators and repeated failure to cross the immediate DMA lure the pair sellers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.0900 ahead of Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.0900, stalling the previous recovery in the early European morning on Thursday. The US Dollar finds its feet, as markets turn cautious ahead of key inflation data releases from the Eurozone and the US.
GBP/USD consolidates near one-week high, holds above 1.2700 ahead of BoE's Pill
The GBP/USD pair consolidates its weekly gains registered over the past three days and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices trade around the 1.2720 region, nearly unchanged for the day and just a few pips below a one-week high touched on Wednesday.
Fed inflation may hinder Gold bulls' approach to $1,970
Gold Price holds steady at the highest level in four weeks during a four-day winning streak as market players await the key inflation clues from the US and Eurozone. That said, the recently downbeat US data have raised concerns about the Fed policy pivot and bolstered the XAU/USD price.
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by larger wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap price has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whales clearly are not giving up on the DeFi token.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: Growth in headline, core prices set to slow slightly in August
“The fight against inflation is not yet won,” European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole last Friday.