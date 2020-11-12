USD/TRY: Lira is the best performing EM currency of the week

The Turkish Lira is seeing good days after a long time.
The battered currency is currently trading near 7.8199 per US dollar, representing a 7.5% rise on the week, having reached a life-time low of 8.5777 last week.
At one point on Wednesday, the TRY was trading at 7.7628 per US dollar, the highest since Oct. 6.
The Lira is this week's best performing emerging market currency. The second-biggest gainer, the Colombian Peso, is up just 2.48%.
According to Robin Brooks, Chief Economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF), Lira's sharp recovery rally could be attributed to the new economic team and represents a positive and dramatic easing in financial conditions. "That will help protect Turkey's economy as a bad COVID-19 second wave rages in Europe," Brooks tweeted.
Despite the latest bounce, TRY is still down 31% on a year-to-date basis.
Technical levels
Resistance: 7.8509 (50-day SMA), 7.9539 (Oct. 9 high)
Support: 7.6294 (Oct. 1 low), 7.4586 (100-day SMA)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
